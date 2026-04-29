Cubana Chiefpriest took many by surprise as he announced his political move under the APC party

This came weeks after he ecstatically made known his involvement in Tinubu’s City Boys movement

A viral video online saw the businessman addressing a couple of APC dignitaries about his ambition

Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur and socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has officially stepped into politics.

In a recent video online, the celebrity barman announced his plans to represent the Orsu, Orlu, and Oru East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Cubana Chiefpriest stuns fans with political ambition. Credut: @cubanachiefpriest, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

He highlighted that his ambition is not driven by monetary gain but by a desire to contribute to the well-being of his people.

“I am not coming to steal money, I want to add mine to the constituency,” he declared.

Cubana Chiefpriest, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and influence in Nigeria’s entertainment and hospitality sectors, is now part of a growing wave of celebrities and business figures venturing into politics.

This move comes just weeks after he joined Tinubu’s City Boys Movement, further fueling conversations about his political alignment and ambitions.

See the post below:

Watch the video below:

Legitt.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest explained why Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has refused to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) alongside former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Speaking in a recent interview, the nightlife entrepreneur and staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu alleged that the federal government has been providing financial support to Abia State to help Governor Otti succeed in his developmental projects.

“All of us dey support Asiwaju. If na lie, make him follow Peter Obi go ADC. All the things wey Alex Otti dey do for Abia na Asiwaju dey supply am with the funds,” Chief Priest said.

He described Otti as an “amazing governor” whose actions reflect the presidency’s support and guidance.

He went further to underline that Nigerians should recognize the President’s role in empowering governors who are delivering results in their states.

CP also noted that while many Nigerians appear to oppose Tinubu publicly, they are, in fact, benefiting from the federal allocations to their states.

He urged citizens to focus on holding governors accountable rather than blaming the President for local governance issues.

“Alex Otti is an example that Tinubu isn’t your problem, but your governors, because the same allocation given to him is also given to all the states’ governors. Y’all should hold your governors accountable; maybe then the country will be better for all,” he added.

He cited his own state of Imo as a point of comparison, praising how the allocations from the presidency are being utilised effectively under his governor’s leadership.

The remarks by Cubana Chief Priest come amid ongoing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, and they have reignited discussions around loyalty, federal support, and the dynamics between the presidency and state governments in Nigeria.

Netizens react to Chiefpriest's declaration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hrh_debola said:

"Does he plan to relocate to his constituency or serve remotely from Lagos or Abuja? Has the DNA test been done yet?"

chinonso091 said:

"Too early for this nonsense 😂."

sir_stonebank said:

"Omo with the kind of people wen they enter politics now omo hope no dy for this country again 😢."

philip_tech_solar1 said:

"Na waiting Tinubu and his wife talk No be today we done dey hear am 😁."

uju_mani said:

"Some things should not even make headlines."

official_dekingsne said:

"He must not be there to use his money, you can start by building a hospital in ur village."

lucy_dietert said:

"If you really want to add your money to the community, then don't join politics, you fit dey do giveaway for the community steady. Fuuuuullishhh man 😂😂."

sammy_techp said:

5"President and his people told us same. This language don cast."

Cubana Chiefpriest declares APC ambition weeks after City Boys. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs road in Owerri

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chiefpriest shared videos of a road he constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng