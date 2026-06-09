UNILAG has announced the commencement of its 2026/2027 Post-UTME registration with defined application timelines

The university has restricted eligibility to candidates meeting specific UTME score, O’level, and age requirements

Screening arrangements have been outlined, including fees, online testing phases, and compliance conditions

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the commencement of its Post-UTME registration for the 2026/2027 academic session, with online application set to begin on June 15 and close on July 8, 2026.

The notice, published on the university’s website on Tuesday, June 9, and signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs. V. Abosede Wickliffe, outlines the conditions for candidates seeking admission into undergraduate programmes.

UNILAG releases 2026 post-UTME notice with strict rules and deadlines. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the university, only candidates who made UNILAG their first choice in the 2026 UTME and scored 200 and above are eligible to apply.

It also stated that applicants must possess five credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics, and must ensure their O’level results are uploaded on both JAMB CAPS and the UNILAG portal before the deadline.

The university warned that failure to comply with key requirements would lead to disqualification.

It stated: “Only candidates who must have uploaded their O/Level results on JAMB CAPS and UNILAG application portal on or before Friday, August 14, 2026, will be considered for admission.”

UNILAG further pointed out that age remains a strict requirement. It noted that candidates who will not be 16 years old by September 30, 2026, are not eligible and need not apply.

It also stated that former students whose admissions were withdrawn due to poor academic performance or absence may reapply, but only on the condition that they seek admission into a different programme from their previous course of study.

Students who have been expelled from the university, the institution said, will not be considered for fresh admission under any circumstances.

UNILAG warns on screening, fees, conduct

All applicants are also required to take part in the online screening exercise, as the university warned that:

“Candidates who do not participate in the Post-UTME Online Aptitude test will not be considered for admission.”

The institution fixed the screening fee at ₦2,000 and the application fee at ₦3,500.

Admission alert: UNILAG issues key post-UTME screening instructions. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The screening process will include a mock examination scheduled to hold from June 22 to July 26, 2026, while the main Post-UTME test will run from July 27 to July 31, 2026.

UNILAG, which also reminded candidates to use personal email addresses during registration, stated that this will serve as the main channel of communication throughout the process.

In a firm warning on discipline, the university added that it has “zero tolerance for drug abuse” and said admission may be withdrawn if any student tests positive during screening or after admission.

UNILAG details registration steps for candidates

The institution also directed eligible candidates to register through its official portal at applications.unilag.edu.ng. Applicants are required to start a new application, select “Undergraduate” under application type, and log in using their UTME registration number and surname in lowercase as password.

They are also expected to generate a payment advice, make payment either at a bank or online, complete the application form on the portal, and print their Post-UTME examination pass after submission.

LASU opens 2026 Post-UTME screening applications

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos State University commenced its 2026/2027 Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening exercise for candidates seeking admission into undergraduate programmes across various faculties in the institution.

The university said applicants must choose LASU as their first choice and score at least 195 in UTME to qualify, while Direct Entry candidates are required to upload relevant academic results during the online screening process.

LASU confirmed that registration will run from June 3 to June 23, 2026, and advised candidates to complete their applications via the university portal within the stipulated deadline to avoid disqualification.

Source: Legit.ng