CAF has published a statement about Algeria as they are set to return to the FIFA World Cup after 12 years

The Desert Foxes are one of the 10 African representatives after an impressive performance in the qualifiers

Riyad Mahrez is set to feature at his final major tournament, as he will retire from international football afterwards

CAF has published a statement about Algeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as they are set to return to the global stage for the first time in 12 years.

The Desert Foxes are one of the 10 African representatives at the expanded 48-nation tournament in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

Vladimir Petkovic and Riyad Mahrez lead Algeria to 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Billel Bensalem.

Source: Getty Images

They returned to the global stage for the first time since the Brazil 2014 edition, during which they reached the Round of 16 and nearly eliminated eventual champions Germany.

Algeria missed three consecutive FIFA World Cups, despite conquering Africa and winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

How Algeria qualified for World Cup

Les Fennecs were one of the best teams during the CAF qualifying series, securing the automatic qualification slot after finishing top of Group G with 25 points.

They beat Somalia, Mozambique, Uganda and Botswana home and away, but Guinea, which defeated them in Algiers, and both sides settled for a draw in Casablanca.

The two-time African champions will have their hands full at the World Cup as they have been drawn in Group J alongside defending champions Argentina, Austria and Jordan.

CAF releases statement on Algeria

CAF published a statement on their website as the North African nation prepared for their return to the FIFA World Cup after a 12-year absence.

Algeria are heading to the tournament targeting an even deeper run in the tournament than they did during their last appearance in Brazil.

The Desert Foxes, led by head coach Vladimir Petkovic, will rely on a blend of an experienced and talented squad, which has Riyad Mahrez and Luca Zidane.

FAF extended the Serbian coach’s contract till July 2028, rewarding his impressive job after helping the team qualify for the World Cup and reach the AFCON 2025 quarter-final.

Mahrez set for final major tournament

Three players in the current squad were part of the team when the Foxes last played at the World Cup in 2014 — Riyad Mahrez, Nabil Bentaleb and Aissa Mandi.

Al-Ahli star Riyad Mahrez had confirmed before the 2-0 loss to Nigeria at AFCON 2025 that the World Cup would be his last major tournament for his country.

Riyad Mahrez will retire from international football after 2026 World Cup. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

“This will be my last AFCON. I want to win it again with this new generation, I really want this,” he said before the match, as quoted by ESPN.

He reiterated his decision after the match that he will hang up his boots on the international stage after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CAF sends message to South Africa

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF released a statement about South Africa as Bafana Bafana prepare for their first World Cup since 2010.

South Africa have not qualified for the Mundial since becoming the first African country to host it in 2010, and have now returned to the global scene.

Source: Legit.ng