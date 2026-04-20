IDF investigates soldier after global outrage over statue of Jesus Christ damaged in southern Lebanon

Christian symbol harmed as IDF confirms incident and pledges restoration of the statue

IDF statement on Lebanon stresses soldier’s conduct is inconsistent with values and promises accountability

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on April 19 that a soldier was photographed smashing a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon, sparking global outrage.

The image, shared widely online, prompted immediate condemnation and raised concerns about respect for religious symbols.

IDF confirms investigation after soldier is seen damaging a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon. Photo credit: BenjaminNetanyahu/x

Source: Getty Images

IDF statement on incident

In a post on X, the IDF said:

“Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon.

“The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops.

“The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings.

“Furthermore, the IDF is working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place. The IDF is operating to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure established by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols.”

See the X post below:

The photograph has drawn widespread criticism internationally, with many calling for accountability and respect for religious communities. The IDF’s assurance that the statue will be restored is seen as an attempt to ease tensions and reaffirm its stated commitment to protecting civilian and religious sites.

The investigation by the Northern Command remains ongoing, with disciplinary measures expected once findings are complete. The IDF has stressed that the soldier’s actions do not reflect its values and has pledged to prevent similar incidents in the future.

See the X post below:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also released a statement:

"As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths. All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region. Yesterday, like the overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon.

"I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender. While Christians are being killed in Syria and Lebanon by Muslims, the Christian population in Israel thrives unlike elsewhere in the Middle East.

"Israel is the only country in the region that the Christian population and standard of living is growing. Israel is the only place in the Middle East that adheres to freedom of worship for all. We express regret for the incident and for any hurt this has caused to believers in Lebanon and around the world."

IDF statement on incident stresses soldier’s behaviour is inconsistent with values and promises accountability. Photo credit: diy/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Israel kills Catholic priest in Southern christian village

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel has killed a Lebanese Maronite Catholic priest on March 9 in an attack on a house in the border village of Qlayaa, according to Catholic officials and media reports.

Fr. Pierre al-Rahi died from wounds sustained during the strike, TRT also reported. Al-Rahi, along with other priests, had earlier refused to comply with what was described as an illegal Israeli military order to evacuate the Christian village of Qlayaa. The village, home to around 8,000 residents, is located in the Marjayoun district just a few kilometres from the Israeli border.

Source: Legit.ng