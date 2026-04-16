The Edo State Government has awarded full scholarships to children of the late Brigadier-General Oseni Braimah

Governor Monday Okpebholo's Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Akhere, said the scholarships will fund education from current levels up to university for three beneficiaries

Okpebholo emphasised support for military families and responsible governance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Benin City, Edo State - The Governor, Monday Okpebholo-led Edo State Government has awarded full educational scholarships for the three children of the late Brigadier-General Oseni Omoh Braimah.

Legit.ng reports that Brigadier-General Braimah was killed during a terror attack in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Edo State government awards full scholarships to the late Nri. General Oseni Braimah's kids. Photo credit: Jude Idada/ Monday Okpebholo

Source: Twitter

Braimah and 17 soldiers were killed in coordinated ISWAP attacks on military bases in Borno.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Patrick Akhere, said the scholarship will cover the children’s education from their current levels up to university.

The beneficiaries are Farida Hussain-Braimah, 18, a 100-level Software Engineering student at Nile University, Abuja; Amir Hussain-Braimah, 16, an SS3 student at Olumawu Senior School, Abuja; and Yasmeen Hussain-Braimah, 12, a JSS2 pupil at Olumawu Junior Secondary School, Abuja.

Akhere said Governor Okpebholo’s gesture is to honour fallen military personnel and support their families.

As reported by The Punch, Akhere made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

“The Edo State Government has approved full educational scholarships for the three children of the late Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah.

“Brigadier General Braimah paid the ultimate price in service to this country. It is only right that we stand by the family he left behind and ensure his children have uninterrupted access to education.”

Governor Okpebholo said the scholarship is a moral obligation and a reflection of responsible governance.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said the state government is committed to supporting the children throughout their academic journey to secure stable futures.

Governor Okpebholo announces scholarships for late Brigadier-General Oseni Braimah's children. Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo

Source: Twitter

Braimah: Things to know about late army general

Recall that Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, a respected officer of the Nigerian Army, was tragically killed during a terrorist attack in Borno state on April 9

His career spanned over two decades of distinguished service, marked by leadership roles at home and abroad.

This report sheds light on his remarkable journey, achievements, and enduring legacy within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Read more stories on Oseni Braimah:

Braimah: Photos emerge as army buries general

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Army buried Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, Captain Ismail, and others at Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery with full military honours.

The officers were killed on 9 April in coordinated attacks by suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in Benisheikh, Borno State.

Governor Babagana Zulum, CDS General Christopher Musa, and senior officers attended the burial and described them as patriots.

Source: Legit.ng