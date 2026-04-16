Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule has announced Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada as the preferred candidate to succeed him in the 2027 election

Governor Sule announced the development while addressing members of his cabinet at the government house on Thursday, April 16

The governor would be the second of his contemporaries to announce his successor, after Dapo Abiodum made a similar pronouncement earlier in the week

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has announced Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada as his preferred successor to take over from him in the 2027 governorship election.

Governor Sule reportedly made the announcement during a meeting with his appointees and heads of government agencies at the government house in Lafia, the state capital, on Thursday, April 16.

Governor Abdullahi Sule declares Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada as preferred successor Photo Credit: @OpeBee

Source: Twitter

Abiodun announces Adeola as APC consensus candidate

This is coming days after Sule's counterpart in Ogun, Governor Dapo Abiodun, announced Senator Solomon Adeola as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election in Ogun State. Abiodun made the announcement during a stakeholders meeting on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Senator Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, represents Ogun West in the National Assembly. Abiodun told the APC members that the party had already reached a decision on its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

The Ogun State governor reflected on political continuity within the ruling APC in the south-west state. Abiodun referenced past transitions in leadership and stressed the need for unity in selecting a successor capable of sustaining the party’s dominance in the state.

List of senators to appear as guber candidates

Three days after the announcement of Adeola as the APC consensus candidate in the Ogun governorship race, Wadada became the second senator to be announced by his state governor to take over from him.

According to The Punch, Governor Sule explained that the decision came after wider consultations, which lasted for over a year and involved stakeholders outside and within the state.

Governor Sule noted that the process included engagement with investors, women's organisations, youth groups, party officials and traditional rulers in the three senatorial districts.

The governor explained that the consultations were later narrowed to three candidates, and Wadada was subsequently selected.

Nigerians react as Governor Sule announces Wadada

The video of the governor's address to his cabinet members has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Aminu Bello analyses the development:

"If they are from the same senatorial zone, he wants to swap his seat with the senator, but if not then he satisfied with his performance and loyalty."

Governor Abdullahi Sule declares Senator Wadada as preferred successor Photo Credit: @OpeBee

Source: Twitter

MR JB commended the governor's decision:

"Good! The Governor is smart. Wadada is the only one who can win it for them. By choosing Wadada, their landslide victory is guaranteed. Wadada has grassroots support, is grounded and loved by the people. This is a ticket I have been yearning for."

Idara faulted the announcement:

"So na governor dey announce who wants to be the next governor, so the thing is no longer done by who the people prefer, okay ooo."

Musa Umar Aliyu

"Engr. AA Sule has made the best choice for the people of Nasarawa state."

See the video of the announcement on X here:

Obasanjo's daughter declares bid for Ogun governorship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prof Iyabo Obasanjo, former senator and ex-Ogun state commissioner for Health, declared her intention to contest the 2027 Ogun state governorship election on the APC platform.

The epidemiologist and daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo returned to active politics after about 15 years following sustained pressure from supporters.

The former lawmaker ruled out a return to the Senate and confirmed the governorship as her only political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng