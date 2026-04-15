Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, has told the ADC that a viable candidate is needed to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2027

Amaechi, who was a two-term governor of Rivers, also urged the coalition members to void religious and tribal sentiments

However, the former minister's message to the ADC members has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians

Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers state, has urged the coalition members in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to shop for a viable presidential candidate who can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi, who was also a former minister of transportation, made the call at the ADC convention in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14, adding that members must shun religious consideration in their choice of presidential candidate. He maintained that such a move would undermine the efforts to have a formidable coalition.

Rotimi Amaechi tells ADC how to defeat President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

“If you think President Tinubu will hand over power to you, you are wasting your time. ADC must come together and decide on a viable candidate.”

He recounted that he and others joined the ADC ahead of the 2015 general elections, and they shopped for a viable candidate, which they succeeded in doing. He then advised that "Ethnicity and religion will only take us back to where we started.”

The former minister's comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Ojo Festus Olanrewaju said the opposition has not disclosed what they would do differently:

"Rather than talking about what you will do differently, it is all about Tinubu and Tinubu. Tell Nigerians what you do differently, tell them the policies of Tinubu that you will reverse. Let's know."

Obianuju Menkiti accused Amaechi of rooting for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar:

"Amaechi is doing Atiku's bidding by saying no ethnicity (the South should be allowed to finish before shifting back to the North). You people can play the guitar to the public, but Nigerians know too well who bought the guitar, the venue & also brought about the circus."

Ogheneochuko said the opposition is not ready for the 2027 elections:

"These ones are not ready. They are following the John McCain template, who ran against Obama in 2008. Instead of telling Americans what he wants to do, he was busy talking about Obama this, Obama that, well, he lost. These ones here in Nigeria are jokers and even worse. Zero ideas."

Nedu criticised the ADC:

"By this time, you have not yet agreed on a candidate, which shows the lack of seriousness and ineptitude by you guys in ADC y’all think Tinubu is joking, right?"

Sam Leke criticised Amaechi:

"A man who was a minister just 3 years ago under the same APC. A man who was asked on national TV how he made his money and his response 'my wife is a successful woman' Nigeria is truly an entertainment scene."

You can see the video of the minister on X here:

Source: Legit.ng