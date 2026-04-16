President Bola Tinubu has hosted the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, led by Governor Hope Uzodimma, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, April 16. The Renewed Hope Ambassadors can be referred to as the political grassroots soldiers of the president to champion his campaign for the 2027 general election.

During the meeting, President Tinubu told the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other opposition that he would not be intimidated by their criticism. He said they were "noise makers", who have no respect for the rule of law.

President Bola Tinubu meets Renewed Hope ambassadors in Abuja Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

“They want to scare me off? It is a lie. I have been through this path before.”

The president further told the ambassadors that the only promise he has for them is that he will not run away from the affairs of the country, adding that "with you, the deal is done.”

However, the video of the meeting, which was shared by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tuale Mene commended the president:

"I have lived in this life for 4 decades plus, I have seen different Presidents in this nation speak, I have never seen any one that speaks with so much confidence, conviction and clear direction of where he is going. Anyway, he also knows how to throw some jabs. He is good at it, too."

Dapo Adesina praised President Tinubu for his response to the opposition:

"I’ve listened to many leaders speak in Nigeria, but it’s rare to find someone who embodies knowledge, intellect, and a sharp sense of humour all at once. They tried to “privatise” another man’s political party, and the response was a firm “no, no”—was the highlight for me. May Nigeria continue to succeed."

Usman Zakkah expressed his readiness to vote for Tinubu in 2027:

"We are all ready to support our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by voting for him for the second time in 2027, as Mr President said, we are not scared of street noise makers. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on your mandate we stand."

Alogbo praised the president's doggedness:

"Our Darling Daddy President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu just delivered that speech and reminded Nigeria that the man with the VISION is still holding the mic. Our Hope is Renewed In Asiwaju already."

You can see the video of the president on X here:

Source: Legit.ng