The Ohanaeze Progressive Council (OPC) has faulted the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC)'s action against former Southeast governors who endorsed President Tinubu’s second-term bid

OPC president, Comrade Ugo Benjamin, described the move by the OYC as reckless and disrespectful

Comrade Benjamin also explained why the former governors are backing Tinubu's second-term bid

Enugu state - The Ohanaeze Progressive Council (OPC) has condemned the statement issued by the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) declaring the Southeast Forum of Former Governors as “persona non grata” in Igboland.

Some former Southeast governors had on Tuesday, April 14, endorsed the re-election of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office in the 2027 general election.

Ohanaeze Council Distances Self from Statement Opposing Ex-Govs’ Endorsement of Tinubu’s 2nd Term

Source: Facebook

The OYC, however, rejected the endorsement and declared the former governors persona non grata.

The "South East Former Governors Forum" was formally inaugurated in Enugu on April 7, 2026. Led by David Umahi, current Minister of Works and former governor of Ebonyi state, the group endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027, citing his "inclusive appointments" and "infrastructural revolution" in the southeast.

Tinubu's endorsement: OYC’s action is reckless - OPC

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the national president of the Ohanaeze Progressive Council, Comrade Ugo Benjamin, described the OYC’s action as reckless, arrogant, ill-advised, and disrespectful.

His words:

“This is not how Igbo people behave. In Igboland, respect for elders, leaders, and statesmen is not optional; it is sacred

"These elders are accomplished sons of the soil who have served our people with distinction."

Ohanaeze council backs ex-govs supporting Tinubu

Comrade Benjamin praised the former governors as “visionary statesmen who have consistently placed the interest of Ndigbo above personal ambition.”

He highlighted their developmental legacies, their proven track records in governance, and their commitment to the South-East even after leaving office.

“These men have fought for Igbo interests at the national level with courage and intelligence," he said.

"Their decision to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term is not betrayal, it is strategic patriotism of the highest order.

"It is a bold move to secure the future of our region through engagement, development, and inclusion rather than the childish confrontation and isolation peddled by the OYC."

2027 elections: Ohanaeze council hails Tinubu

Comrade Banjamin hailed President Tinubu as a transformative leader whose administration has opened new doors for the South-East.

“President Tinubu is a man of action, a unifier, and a visionary whose Renewed Hope Agenda is delivering real dividends across Nigeria," the OPC leader said.

According to him, the former governors who endorsed Tinubu understand what many "short-sighted youths cannot see: that the path to addressing marginalisation is not through endless protest and isolation, but through strategic alliance with a President who respects competence and rewards loyalty."

Comrade Benjamin warned that any further attempt to ostracise or disrespect these leaders would be resisted by the majority of progressive Igbo youths and elders who value unity, respect, and progress over empty noise-making.

ADC chieftain dismisses Tinubu's endorsement

In a related development, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and House of Representatives aspirant for Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo federal constituency in the 2027 general election, Amb. Lotanna Ikebunwa has made a fresh political statement.

According to him, the former governors of the southeast region who recently endorsed President Tinubu for a second term are acting on their own, not on behalf of the people of the region.

Source: Legit.ng