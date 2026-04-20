The administration of Donald Trump had identified security, trade, health and education as key pillars of US–Nigeria relations

US officials had said cooperation in security and trade had strengthened diplomatic ties and supported economic growth between the United States and Nigeria

The US government had emphasised that cultural and people-to-people connections had remained vital to shared prosperity

The administration of US President Donald Trump has identified four major areas underpinning relations between the United States and Nigeria, reaffirming longstanding cooperation between both nations.

In a statement, US officials pointed to security, trade, health, and education as critical sectors driving engagement and mutual development.

The Donald Trump administration identifies security, trade, health and education as central pillars of the relationship. Photo credit: @officialABAT/Contribution

Source: Getty Images

The United States has confirmed the suspension of visa appointments at its embassy in Abuja, following a fresh operational adjustment affecting consular services in Nigeria.

The United States Mission in Nigeria announced that applicants scheduled for Abuja visa interviews have been rescheduled, urging them to check their emails for updated appointment details.

In its notice, the mission stated:

“U.S. Embassy Abuja is closed for visa appointments. Applicants should check their email for details on rescheduled appointments. Visa operations at the U.S. Consulate General Lagos continue. American citizen services are available in emergencies and by appointment.”

Lagos consulate remains operational for visa services

While operations in Abuja have been paused, the US Consulate General in Lagos continues to handle visa applications and related consular services.

According to the mission, routine visa processing will proceed in Lagos, while services for US citizens in Nigeria will only be available in emergencies or through scheduled appointments.

Public advised to rely on official visa information portal

The US government has also directed applicants seeking accurate and updated information on visa policies to consult its official travel platform.

Travellers were encouraged to visit the Department of State’s website at http://travel.state.gov for verified updates on visa procedures, requirements, and policy changes.

Updated travel advisory issued for northern Nigeria

The development comes shortly after the United States issued an updated travel advisory for its citizens in Nigeria, citing ongoing security concerns in parts of the country.

The administration of Donald Trump emphasises security, trade, health and education as core elements of the relationship. Photo credit: @officialABAT/Donald Trump

Source: Twitter

The advisory expanded its list of high-risk locations, now including Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger and Taraba states, warning against travel due to threats such as terrorism, kidnapping and violent crime.

Despite the update, authorities maintained that the overall security threat level in Nigeria remains unchanged, while urging citizens to exercise increased caution.

Iran war: US issues security alert over protests

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Embassy warned its citizens about potential protests expected to take place in Abuja on March 4, 2026.

The protests, according to the embassy, were linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, and they could escalate into violence.

The embassy further advised Americans to stay home during anticipated unrest in Nigeria's federal capital territory.

Source: Legit.ng