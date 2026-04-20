A Nigerian lady has shared the hilarious moment she joined some Indomie vendors dancing on the road

In a now-viral video, the lady disclosed that she had earlier wondered what people would say if they saw her

However, after a brief consideration, she shrugged off all hesitation and immediately joined the vendors to dance

A Nigerian lady drew attention online after sharing a funny moment that happened recently.

The video she shared on TikTok captured her dancing happily alongside Indomie vendors by the roadside.

Lady dances with indomie vendors in street. Photo credit: @Tizydiaryy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady dances with indomie vendors

In the clip, she was seen stepping into the entertaining scene and matching the vendors’ energy as they entertained passers-by.

Identified as @Tizydiaryy on TikTok, she explained that she had hesitated before joining the group.

She recounted how the thought of public opinion crossed her mind at first, as she wondered how people around her might react if they saw her dancing openly on the street.

Despite the initial worry, she decided not to allow fear or self-consciousness to hold her back.

After taking a moment to weigh her thoughts, she pushed aside her doubts and walked straight into the performance.

Rather than standing at a distance to watch them, she embraced the moment fully and joined the vendors’ dance routine with confidence and excitement.

She behaved so freely with the vendors without worrying about external judgement from anyone.

The end part of the clip showed how a simple decision to enjoy the moment ended up giving her a great sense of fulfilment and joy.

She captioned the video:

"What will people say if I join? Thunder strike people. For people wey no guide."

Lady storms the road to dance with indomie vendors. Photo credit: Tizydiaryy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady dances with Indomie vendors

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@heritagebaby1 said:

"This is me exactly I don’t care me wey don dance with masquerade before."

@SAMEEHART said:

"I love your confidence like this the definition of what will people say."

@Motun_rayo 2307 said:

"Wait a minute is that not your brother Victor at your right hand side please no insult oo just asking because the person resembles him that's why."

@HottieHottie said:

"Mine is not even music. I almost followed one "we're buying it in a good price". The sound is becoming more therapeutic."

@ADUNNIADE said:

"Hope you were giving a pack noodles sha bcoz you really helped in advertising indomie."

@GLORY said:

"Abeg na location like this I Dey fine, incase u see where them tay Dey dance to win attachment abeg involve me."

@DESTINY said:

"I just smile when I saw the caption. We live once. Enjoy when you have the time."

@bigloveetm added:

"This one less me wey don dance for children birthday party cus of bobo and biscuit."

@BIMOFECREAMYCAKES|| UI,IBADAN commented:

"If not that I don’t know how to dance, I would have joined some people yesterday too. I honestly wish I can dance very well."

@ceeezer added:

"I can never forget the day I join Celestial people dance during evangelism for road. Best feeling ever and their drummers too sabi."

See the post below:

Tall lady dances on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a curvy lady got the attention of many people when she danced in her street without any footwear.

With cool flexible moves, the lady did some glitchy dance styles that got people praising her video more.

Source: Legit.ng