President Bola Tinubu has given appointments to no less than four governors in his bid to retain power in the 2027 general elections

Tinubu's moves were to outsmart the opposition leaders, who have been making moves since the end of the 2023 general elections to sack him in the 2027 general elections

This is as Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President, led the formation of the coalition movement, a major opposition strategy to stop Tinubu's re-election

President Bola Tinubu has been making permutations to outsmart the opposition and retain power in the 2027 general elections. This is as the president has given special appointments to some governors in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to strengthen his campaign before the official commencement of the 2027 election campaigns.

Since 2025, the president has appointed at least four governors of the ruling APC to mount his campaign strategies ahead of the 2027 general elections, where he will be seeking a second term in office.

President Bola Tinubu gives appointments to four governors Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

This came amid the move by the opposition leaders, who have formed a coalition, led by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The coalition has vowed to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 election, and one of its moves was to bring all the opposition leaders, including Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, and adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform.

However, Tinubu, on his path, is not sitting back, and one of his efforts to retain power is the appointment of governors as Renewed Hope ambassadors. Below are some of the governors who have been appointed so far:

Kwara's AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

President Tinubu appointed the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as chairman of the National Steering Committee for the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP).

The programme is designed to drive economic growth, improve social protection, and enhance livelihoods at the grassroots level across Nigeria’s 8,809 political wards.

Hope Uzodimma of Imo

Ahead of the national launch of the federal government's Ward Development Programme, President Tinubu appointed Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as the Renewed Hope Ambassador. According to a statement on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential aides, Uzodimma, in his role, will double as the director-general (DG) for the party's outreach, engagement and mobilisation.

Uzodimma has served as the governor of Imo State since 2020. On January 14, 2020, the Supreme Court of Nigeria declared him the winner of the 2019 governorship poll in Imo state, nullifying the election of the then-incumbent governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Uba Sani of Kaduna

President Tinubu has appointed Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, as the Renewed Hope ambassador and deputy director-general for party outreach, engagement, and mobilisation.

Tinubu appointed the APC governor to the role for his salient leadership and organisational abilities.

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe

Like Uba Sani, Tinubu appointed the governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Specifically, the president appointed him as the Renewed Hope Ambassador and Secretary for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation, a role aimed at strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu moves to endorse governors Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku criticises Tinubu over poverty in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu, while highlighting rising poverty rates under his administration.

The former vice president's claim was based on a recent World Bank report that revealed an alarming increase in Nigerians living below the poverty line.

Atiku then proposed pragmatic reforms to combat economic shock therapy and restore dignity for Nigeria's citizens.

Source: Legit.ng