A young lady has taken to social media to speak about her brother, who scored 98 in Chemistry and 98 in Mathematics in his JAMB exam

She also mentioned that he got 94 in Physics and shared a screenshot of the results online to prove her claims

The young lady showed the total score her brother got in the 2026 JAMB examination and said he broke a record

An elder sister has expressed joy after her sibling, a boy, scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics in the JAMB exam and went ahead to display his 2026 UTME score.

The young lady who shared the post also mentioned on her social media page that her brother broke a record in their family, a record which has never been achieved before.

Lady says brother broke record after 2026 UTME performance. Photo Source: Facebook/Itz Pretty Queen Gold, JAMB

Source: Facebook

JAMB: Lady posts brother's UTME result

She took to social media to make the statement just days after JAMB began the release of results for candidates who sat for the exam.

The JAMB spokesman, Fabian, had mentioned in a post that the results of candidates who sat for the UTME exam in the first batch had been released.

He gave an update later, confirming that the results for candidates who sat in the second and third batches had also been released.

While several individuals continue to check their results and hope that they score very high, a young boy, Suleiman Sufyan Onimisi, has impressed his sister with his JAMB result.

Brother scores 98 in Maths and Chemistry, sister reacts. Photo Source: Facebook/Itz Pretty Queen Gold

Source: Facebook

Lady speaks about her brother's JAMB score

The sister, who goes by the Facebook username @Itz pretty queen gold, wrote on her page:

"My brother, Sufyan, broke a record in the family. First of its kind, he passed JAMB exam in flying colours."

"Congratulations to us, congratulations to my brother."

Her post, which explains that her brother passed his JAMB exam in flying colours due to the fact that he scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Chemistry, and 94 in Physics, was backed by a screenshot that proved her claims.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady broke down in tears after checking her 2026 UTME result on TikTok.

She said she travelled a long distance to write her JAMB exam and put in a lot of effort while preparing, but her score left her disappointed.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian father celebrated his son after he performed excellently in the 2026 UTME, scoring 98 in Physics and doing well in other subjects.

The proud father shared screenshots of both his son’s WAEC and JAMB results on Facebook.

JAMB: Man reveals 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who started reading just a few days before his JAMB exam has shared his 2026 UTME result after checking it.

He said he did not attend any JAMB lessons but prayed and trusted God during his preparation. The candidate, who scored 215, said he was surprised and happy with the result since the cut-off mark for his course is 180.

Source: Legit.ng