A Nigerian student has publicly shared the result of his 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

In a now-viral tweet, the young man recounted how he had hoped to score 270 in the examination, but this didn't happen

Social media users who came across his post did not hesitate to react in the comments section

A young Nigerian candidate made his examination result public after he checked his performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He explained that he had gone into the exam hall with a target of 270 aggregate score in mind.

Student recounts having high hopes of scoring 270 in UTME 2026. Photo credit: @madyjaee/X.

Source: Twitter

Student speaks about UTME 2026 result

The student believed that his intensive study and preparation would qualify him for the high score he wanted.

When the results were released, the aggregate score that he got was unexpectedly higher than he had planned for.

He expressed surprise at the difference between his expectation and the actual outcome.

The proud student shared the development online, noting that the result placed him on track for a career in medicine.

Identified on X as madyjaee, he stated that he had set the specific score of 270 as his goal since it matched the requirement for his chosen field of study.

Luckily, he checked his UTME 2026 result and discovered that he had hit a higher score of 357.

He said:

"I wrote jamb this year with hopes that I score just 270 because that will give me my required course of study. Guyssss I scored 357. I’m in shock guys. I will be a doctor soon guysss."

Student shares how he had high hopes of scoring 270 in UTME 2026. Photo credit: My School.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as student shares his UTME 2026 result

After the post was published, it quickly went viral and attracted comments from people who viewed it.

Many Nigerians joined the comment thread to congratulate him on the achievement while remarking on the gap between what he had aimed for and what he secured.

Footy said:

"Why do almost all the people that scored high or very high, always want to study MEDICINE AND SURGERY, WHY NOT OTHER COURSE."

Kayle said:

"Congrats. But if 8-10 years is what you consider soon, then I’ll need your mentality."

Noel said:

"Wow, Tinubu is working sha. People don dey become doctor through jamb scores. Renewed Hope indeed."

Kenpaz wrote:

"Doctor soon ke. You get 10 years in front of you. If you repeat like two levels. 15 years. Nfy."

Reaper added:

"Congratulations but "soon".

Ola said:

"Omg am so happy but why the tension naw pls pray for mine am yet to see it cox I I don’t have the number I used to register so I have to wait till jamb uploads it on their profile."

Footy said:

"Why do almost all the people that scored high or very high, always want to study MEDICINE AND SURGERY, WHY NOT OTHER COURSE."

See the post below:

Man displays younger sister's JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a girl who wanted her phone changed was made public.

The girl's older brother shared her UTME result on X (formerly Twitter) as he expressed pride in his sister for her performance.

Source: Legit.ng