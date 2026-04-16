Buba Galadima claimed a corpse could defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections

Galadima labelled Tinubu's administration as 'mafioso' and urged ADC to act with resilience

The ADC leader highlighted the APC's attempts to weaken opposition parties in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Buba Galadima, said a dead man can defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Galadima described the people in Tinubu’s government as ‘mafioso.’

He urged the ADC to rely on resilience and courage to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Galadima, who is an ally of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, accused the ruling APC of attempting to weaken opposition parties.

“It is important that nobody in this country should set the pace on how our political behaviour should be. We must assert ourselves whether they like it or not.

“Secondly, I want to touch on one very important point. We have seen that the APC and its government have tried to destroy the PDP, the SDP, the NNPP, the Labour Party, and indeed the ADC.”

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Galadima stated this while speaking at the ADC 8th National Convention in Abuja.

“But what I want to remind them of is that even if there is no living human being in Nigeria and we bring a corpse in a coffin and put it against President Tinubu, I assure you that that corpse will win the election in 2027.

“So, any attempt to intimidate or to frustrate us, we must stand and say no. It is only our resilience, boldness, and courage that will deliver us from these ‘mafioso’ people in government.”

2027 elections: Atiku takes swipe at Tinubu

Recall that Atiku Abubakar criticised President Tinubu’s administration, describing its performance as disappointing.

The former vice president has raised concerns over governance and economic direction during a recent media appearance =.

His remarks have added to the ongoing political debate as opposition voices have intensified ahead of the 2027 elections.

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‘Tinubu will not win 2027 election’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Galadima claimed President Tinubu will lose the 2027 election if it’s free and fair.

Galadima emphasises public dissatisfaction among farmers against Tinubu’s administration.

The former New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) chieftain warned of an impending agricultural crisis under the current government policies.

Source: Legit.ng