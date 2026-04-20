The European football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of the German footballer's wife

The women's football star passed away days after giving birth to their second child

Fans and clubs have reacted to the death of the German star as tributes pour in

The football community in Germany has been thrown into mourning following the death of Tamara Mendler.

Tamara, who is the wife of ex-Bundesliga star Markus Mendler, died days after she gave birth to their second child on Sunday, April 18.

The news of her passing emerged after Mendler missed last Friday’s league draw against Frankfurt due to what the club described as personal reasons.

Markus Mendler loses his wife Tamara days after giving birth to their second child in Germany. Photo by: Christian Kaspar-Bartke.

Source: Getty Images

Club confirms tragic loss

Homburg confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement, expressing shock over the incident.

The German side said members of the club are currently speechless over the news of her death. The statement read:

“It is with great shock and deep sadness that we learned of the death of our player Markus Mendler’s wife.

“Tamara Mendler passed away far too soon on Saturday night after a short, serious illness.

“Just a few days ago, she gave birth to a healthy child. This devastating loss is all the more incomprehensible and painful, leaving us all speechless.”

The club extended its condolences to Mendler and his family, assuring him of their full support during the difficult period.

“In this dark and difficult time, our deepest sympathies go out to Markus, his two children, and all his family.

“Words can hardly express what such a loss means. We are thinking of you, grieving with you, and wishing you all the strength in the world during this difficult time.

“As a club, we stand firmly together during this time. Markus can be assured of our unconditional support.

Mendler played for Nurnberg and currently plays for Homburg in the German fourth tier.

His late wife was also a professional footballer, having played for Saarbrücken, where the couple first met, per UK Sun.

Markus Mendler loses wife, Tamara, days after giving birth to second child. Photo by: Andreas Schlichter and Saarländischer Fußballverband e.V..

Source: Getty Images

Saarbrucken pay tribute

Tamara’s former club, Saarbrucken, also paid tribute to the late footballer, describing her as an important figure in their women’s team.

According to Rtl, Saarbrucken said Tamara Mendler was a role model to the younger players in the squad. The statement read:

“It is with deep sadness that 1. FC Saarbrucken learned of the death of Tamara Mendler.

“For many years, Tamara was an important part of our women’s team and her personality left a lasting mark on the club.

“On and off the pitch, she was a valued teammate and a role model.

“Our thoughts are especially with her husband, Markus Mendler, his children, and all relatives and friends during these difficult moments.”

Former Real Madrid trainer is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Portuguese international Silvino Louro passed away at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness on Thursday, March 19.

Some of Europe's biggest clubs including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Benfica have paid special tributes to Louro for his lasting impact.

Source: Legit.ng