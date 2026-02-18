Tinubu Gives Fresh Appointment to Kaduna Governor Amid El-Rufai’s EFCC Saga
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appoints Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani as Renewed Hope Ambassador for APC outreach
- Governor Sani is tasked with fostering inclusiveness and strategic coordination in party mobilisation efforts
- The appointment aims to strengthen public confidence in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, as the Renewed Hope Ambassador and deputy director-general for party outreach, engagement, and mobilisation.
Tinubu appointed the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor to the role for his salient leadership and organisational abilities.
This comes amid the detention and bail of former Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the appointment takes effect immediately.
Onanuga said Governor Sani's responsibilities will include working closely with the director-general of Renewed Hope Ambassador and the APC hierarchy, particularly the national chairman.
The presidential aide said the governor is to ensure harmony, inclusiveness, and strategic coordination across all levels of mobilisation and engagement architecture.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, via Olusegun Dada’s X handle @DOlusegun.
According to Onanuga, Tinubu expects Governor Sani to galvanise, promote, and disseminate the APC's programmes, policies, milestones, and achievements.
He said this will strengthen public confidence and reinforce the message of Renewed Hope nationwide.
In a letter conveying the appointment of Governor Sani, President Tinubu wrote:
“The overall objective of your appointment is to ensure that the entire citizenry is aware of, understands, and ultimately supports our party and its candidates at all levels for broad national acceptance in the 2027 election. Preparation is critical and essential to achieving this outcome, and your leadership will be central to guiding this process effectively and strategically.”
Reactions as Tinubu appoints Sani as Renewed Hope Ambassador
Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media following the appointment of Governor Uba Sani as Renewed Hope Ambassador.
@Alakatunde
Well done, Mr. President, for this strategic appointment. Congratulations to Governor Uba Sani, his leadership and organizational skills as Renewed Hope Ambassador and Deputy Director General will be vital in mobilizing support, promoting the party’s programs, and ensuring inclusiveness nationwide.
@Ubaidullahkaura
President Tinubu's continuity is real, Insha Allah 2027-2031 no shaking.
@AdelabuMustaph2
Congratulations Excellency.
@CityBoyMedia
Kaduna is active
