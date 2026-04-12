Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has revealed that his group accepted 60 percent of ADC positions despite being initially offered 80% during negotiations.

He explained that the decision was taken to promote inclusiveness and allow broader participation within the party structure

The former governor said a similar 60-40 arrangement had been used in previous political alignments and urged supporters to remain patient

Former Kano State governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has provided details on the power-sharing arrangement within the African Democratic Congress following the integration of his political bloc into the party structure.

He said his group accepted a smaller share of positions than initially offered to ensure wider inclusion, Daily Trust reported.

Rabiu Kwankwaso resigned from NNPP to align with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi under ADC. Photo: KwankwasoRabiu, PeterObi, AtikuAbubakar/FB

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso explains power-sharing deal

Kwankwaso made the disclosure while speaking to supporters in Kano over the weekend, where he explained how negotiations unfolded between his movement and other stakeholders in the party.

He stated that the bloc, which moved from the New Nigerian Peoples Party into the ADC, was initially offered a dominant share of 80 percent of party positions. However, the group opted for a reduced arrangement.

“They gave us 60 per cent and the old ADC took 40 per cent. In the presence of the national leadership, they offered 80 per cent but we said no and took 60,” he told supporters.

Push for inclusion within party ranks

Kwankwaso explained that the decision was guided by the need to accommodate more stakeholders within the party structure. According to him, a more balanced arrangement would help strengthen internal unity and encourage participation from different groups.

“We showed them that we want everyone else to come in,” he added.

He also referenced a similar approach during a previous political transition from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, where his bloc adopted a comparable distribution formula.

“When we came from PDP to APC that time, we had government and we did the same 60-40,” he said.

Local government representation and adjustments

The former governor also spoke on leadership positions currently held by members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement across Kano State’s 44 local government areas. He noted that the group initially occupied most of the roles.

However, he said adjustments were later made following concerns raised by other political actors, leading to the release of additional slots.

Kwankwaso urged his supporters to remain calm and avoid internal disputes over positions, stressing the importance of patience in political arrangements.

“I want us to be patient enough. Don’t say you must be everywhere or insist on a particular person when that person may not even be eligible,” he said

3 key reasons why Kwankwaso may regret joining ADC

Earlier in an analysis by Legit.ng, it was argued that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s recent defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been hailed by the party as a "game changer", however, beneath the fanfare of this political realignment, significant risks threaten to undermine the very influence the former Kano state governor seeks.

While the coalition aims to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, an analysis of the political terrain suggests three critical reasons why Kwankwaso may come to regret this move.

Source: Legit.ng