Kwankwaso Opens Up on How Positions Will Be Shared in ADC
- Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has revealed that his group accepted 60 percent of ADC positions despite being initially offered 80% during negotiations.
- He explained that the decision was taken to promote inclusiveness and allow broader participation within the party structure
- The former governor said a similar 60-40 arrangement had been used in previous political alignments and urged supporters to remain patient
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Former Kano State governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has provided details on the power-sharing arrangement within the African Democratic Congress following the integration of his political bloc into the party structure.
He said his group accepted a smaller share of positions than initially offered to ensure wider inclusion, Daily Trust reported.
Kwankwaso explains power-sharing deal
Kwankwaso made the disclosure while speaking to supporters in Kano over the weekend, where he explained how negotiations unfolded between his movement and other stakeholders in the party.
He stated that the bloc, which moved from the New Nigerian Peoples Party into the ADC, was initially offered a dominant share of 80 percent of party positions. However, the group opted for a reduced arrangement.
“They gave us 60 per cent and the old ADC took 40 per cent. In the presence of the national leadership, they offered 80 per cent but we said no and took 60,” he told supporters.
Push for inclusion within party ranks
Kwankwaso explained that the decision was guided by the need to accommodate more stakeholders within the party structure. According to him, a more balanced arrangement would help strengthen internal unity and encourage participation from different groups.
“We showed them that we want everyone else to come in,” he added.
He also referenced a similar approach during a previous political transition from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, where his bloc adopted a comparable distribution formula.
“When we came from PDP to APC that time, we had government and we did the same 60-40,” he said.
Local government representation and adjustments
The former governor also spoke on leadership positions currently held by members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement across Kano State’s 44 local government areas. He noted that the group initially occupied most of the roles.
However, he said adjustments were later made following concerns raised by other political actors, leading to the release of additional slots.
Kwankwaso urged his supporters to remain calm and avoid internal disputes over positions, stressing the importance of patience in political arrangements.
“I want us to be patient enough. Don’t say you must be everywhere or insist on a particular person when that person may not even be eligible,” he said
3 key reasons why Kwankwaso may regret joining ADC
Earlier in an analysis by Legit.ng, it was argued that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s recent defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been hailed by the party as a "game changer", however, beneath the fanfare of this political realignment, significant risks threaten to undermine the very influence the former Kano state governor seeks.
While the coalition aims to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, an analysis of the political terrain suggests three critical reasons why Kwankwaso may come to regret this move.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng