Brighton complete the signing of Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna from Swedish side AIK Stockholm

The 18-year-old moved from Kaduna-based Ikon Allah FA to Sweden just one year ago

Nigerians have flooded social media with emotional reactions to the winger's remarkable rise

Nigerian football fans have celebrated the extraordinary rise of teenage sensation Zadok Yohanna after Brighton & Hove Albion completed the signing of the winger from Swedish club AIK Stockholm.

The transfer becomes a major milestone in the career of one of Nigeria's fastest-rising talents, whose journey from grassroots football in Kaduna to the English Premier League has captivated supporters across the country.

From Kaduna to Premier League: Nigerians Rejoice Wonderkid Shock Move to Brighton. Photo by Brighton & Hove Albion

Source: UGC

Only a year ago, Yohanna was still honing his skills at Ikon Allah Football Academy in Kaduna. Today, the 18-year-old finds himself joining one of England's most admired clubs for developing young players.

According to Brighton, the Nigerian winger has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2031.

Although the financial details were not officially disclosed, multiple reports suggest AIK sold him for €28 million to make a huge profit on the teenager after signing him from Nigeria in 2025 for €750k.

From Kaduna academy to European football

Born on June 29, 2007, Yohanna began his football journey in northern Nigeria before earning an opportunity that would change his life.

The youngster joined Swedish giants AIK from Kaduna-based Ikon Allah Football Academy during the summer of 2025 and signed a long-term deal running until December 2029.

What followed was a rapid rise few could have predicted. After adapting quickly to life in Sweden, Yohanna established himself as one of the country's most exciting young talents.

Playing primarily on the right wing, the teenager became known for his explosive pace, dribbling ability and creativity in the final third, which earned him the nickname "Nigerian Neymar".

His performances soon caught the attention of scouts from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Chelsea, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Newcastle United were all linked with the highly-rated youngster as interest intensified across the continent.

According to AIK, Yohanna finished his breakthrough campaign with five goals and three assists in 18 appearances across league and cup competitions.

That form convinced Brighton to move decisively for the teenager, ending one of the most closely watched transfer races involving a Nigerian youngster in recent years.

Nigerians celebrate dream move

The transfer immediately sparked excitement on social media, with fans, journalists and football stakeholders praising Yohanna's inspiring journey.

Reacting on X, Oyiga Micheal, known as @Nsukka_okpa, wrote:

"If you told 17-year-old Zadok Yohanna last year that he'd be on Sky Sport News announced as the most expensive 18 year old Nigerian signing for a Premier league Club, he probably wouldn't believe you. But look at God!!!!!"

Football Fans Tribe (@FansTribeHQ) also celebrated the move, posting:

"🙏🏽 WHAT A STORY

from Bauchi to Premier League

Zadok Yohanna is coming for all you defenders!"

Another user, @emini_truth31, highlighted the uniqueness of Yohanna's rise.

"No age-group national team experience. No NPFL appearance.

Today, Zadok Yohanna completed one of the biggest transfers ever by a Nigerian youngster 🔥"

Popular football analyst Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) described the transfer as a significant statement from Brighton.

"The promptitude with which this transfer has been completed, coupled with the reported fee (up to €30m for an 18-year-old with less than 20 total appearances in senior club football), suggests Brighton have caught the Yohanna bug big time.

"Very interesting move, as the Seagulls often have very clear pathways. Have to assume he goes out on loan for 2026/27."

Football content creator Kara (@UTDKarra) believes the teenager could become another huge success story.

"Brighton's new signing from Nigeria. So excited about Zadok Yohanna. Been watching him for a while now.

"The 18yr old standout performance for AIK including scoring the decisive winner.

"Another £100m player in the making."

Others focused on the inspirational aspect of the transfer.

KOMBO (@ultimate_kombo) wrote:

"Zadok Yohanna story is such an inspiring one… sometime all you need is for someone to believe in you more than you believe in yourself."

Meanwhile, VIDAL (@soplusvidal), who claimed to know the player personally, reflected on Yohanna's rapid rise.

"How funny life can change in the blink of an eye.

"We were just playing regular football together last year, and now the giants of European football are fighting for his signature."

Yohanna explains why he chose Brighton

The teenager has already revealed what convinced him to choose Brighton despite attracting interest from several elite European clubs.

"I watch Premier League games a lot, so I know the teams that use young players, and Brighton is one of them," Yohanna said.

"They are really good at developing young talents, and I think their style of play will fit me a lot."

The winger also admitted leaving AIK was emotional.

Zadok Yohanna pose after signing his Brighton & Hove Albion contract. Photo by Brighton & Hove Albion

Source: Getty Images

"I had a lot of good people around me who took care of me. Everyone loved me, so it was difficult to leave."

Yohanna disclosed that he spoke directly with Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler before agreeing to the move.

"He urged me to keep fighting and working hard. I will give everything I have and I really want to win trophies with the team."

Brighton boss outlines plans for Nigerian wonderkid

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler expressed excitement about working with the Nigerian prospect.

"I'm looking forward to working with Zadok. Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third.

"He's still young, and will need time to adapt to the club and Premier League, but he's an exciting player to watch and he brings the kind of creativity we know our fans will enjoy.

"He's dynamic, has pace and likes to take players on. His attributes and ability will be a real addition to our attacking options."

Super Eagles debut delayed

Legit.ng previously reported that Yohanna was included in Eric Chelle's squad for Nigeria's Unity Cup campaign before AIK declined to release him due to injury concerns.

The Swedish club chose to prioritise the teenager's recovery, believing it was important not to jeopardise his fitness at a time when some of Europe's biggest clubs were monitoring his development.

Source: Legit.ng