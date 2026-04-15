Atiku Abubakar promotes consensus as the primary option for ADC presidential selection

Direct primaries will follow if consensus fails among presidential aspirants

He emphasizes consensus as crucial for saving Nigeria's democracy

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said consensus will be the first option for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary.

Atiku said if the presidential aspirants refused to work with the consensus option, they would adopt the direct primaries option.

He stated this during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

How ADC 2027 presidential candidate will emerge

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate insisted that consensus is the first option as far as the party is concerned.

“The first option for the ADC presidential primary will be consensus. If it doesn’t work, we’ll go for direct primaries.”

He discarded the claim that the consensus option will be problematic, stating that it is the best option to save democracy in Nigeria.

Atiku described other presidential aspirants in the party as mature and experienced politicians.

Source: Legit.ng