Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, describing its performance as disappointing

The former vice president has raised concerns over governance and economic direction during a recent media appearance

His remarks have added to the ongoing political debate as opposition voices have intensified ahead of the 2027 elections

Presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

ADC’s Atiku speaks on Tinubu’s performance. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Facebook

According to him, the president's performance in office has been disappointing.

Atiku made the remarks while expressing concern about the way the country has been governed, particularly in the economy and other key sectors.

Speaking on Arise News on Wednesday, April 15, he said he did not expect the current state of affairs and direction of governance to fall short of expectations.

His words:

"Bola has been a bad president. I will be honest with you. I didn't expect that from him. In the way he governs the country, whether economically or otherwise, it is a disappointment."

The former vice president's remarks add to the growing political debate ahead of the next general election, as opposition figures continue to assess and challenge the performance of the current government.

Atiku sets 2027 as final presidential bid

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar confirmed the 2027 general election will be his final attempt at Nigeria’s presidency during an interview on Arise News.

The former Vice President, now aligned with the African Democratic Congress, reflected on his decades-long political journey, including multiple presidential bids spanning 2007, 2019, and 2023.

2027 elections heat up as Atiku criticises Tinubu’s administration. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

He also urged younger politicians to build experience under senior leaders.

ADC crisis deepens as Atiku suspended

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar and Babachir Lawal were suspended by a faction of the African Democratic Congress in Adamawa amid a deepening leadership crisis ahead of the 2027 elections.

The suspension was announced by factional chairman Raji Sulaiman Zumo, as rival groups continue to battle for control of the party structure, creating uncertainty over legitimate leadership at both state and national levels.

Tensions escalated further after the Independent National Electoral Commission reportedly derecognised David Mark as national chairman. This also prompted protests and accusations against the All Progressives Congress and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Court halts ADC congresses in Adamawa

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that an Adamawa High Court in Yola ordered the African Democratic Congress to suspend its planned congresses. It directed all parties to maintain the status quo amid a leadership dispute.

Justice Ahmed Isa issued the ruling following a suit filed by factional chairman Shehu Yohanna, halting the exercise scheduled across the state pending further hearing.

The crisis involves factions linked to Babachir Lawal, Aisha Binani, and Yohanna, with disagreements over party structure intensifying ahead of the 2027 elections in Adamawa state.

ADC fixes Abuja venue for convention

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African Democratic Congress confirmed a new venue in Abuja for its national convention, scheduled as part of preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party announced that the event would be held at Rainbow Event Centre in the Garki area, offering a central location expected to accommodate delegates and stakeholders from across the country.

The convention, set for April 14, 2026, is drawing nationwide participation as the party intensifies internal arrangements and political positioning ahead of the next electoral cycle in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng