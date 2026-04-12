Atiku Abubakar accused INEC of acting beyond its powers by interpreting a court order on the ADC leadership dispute

The former vice-president alleged that the commission’s actions reflected bias aimed at favouring the Tinubu administration

Abubakar also raised concerns about insecurity and unemployment, arguing that both issues pointed to governance failures

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of partisanship following its decision to withdraw recognition from a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He alleged that the move reflects a broader attempt to tilt the political landscape in favour of the ruling administration led by Bola Tinubu.

Atiku Abubakar accused INEC of acting beyond its powers. Photo: Atiku Abubakar/FB

Source: Facebook

The electoral body had announced earlier in April that it would no longer acknowledge the ADC leadership associated with former Senate President David Mark, as well as a rival faction led by Nafiu Bala.

The commission cited a directive from the court of appeal instructing all parties to maintain the status quo before the matter was first brought before a federal high court, Cable reported.

Dispute over legal interpretation deepens

Speaking during an interview on BBC Newsday, Abubakar argued that the commission exceeded its authority by interpreting the appellate court’s interim order. He maintained that such responsibility rests solely with the judiciary.

“We are accusing them [INEC] of misinterpreting the law, even though it is not their responsibility to do that. The court has already interpreted the law. We are also accusing them of bias,” he said.

When pressed on whether the alleged bias was intended to secure political advantage for the current administration, he responded:

“For sure”.

Abubakar further contended that the commission’s action runs contrary to established legal precedents.

He referenced rulings of the Supreme Court affirming that internal party matters should remain outside the control of external institutions.

According to him, removing the names of Mark’s leadership from the commission’s official records lacks justification.

Atiku Abubakar spoke during a BBC interview where he criticised INEC’s handling of the ADC leadership dispute. Photo: FB/AtikuAbubakar

Source: Twitter

Concerns over democracy and governance

The former vice-president warned that such developments could undermine democratic norms. He described the situation as a drift toward authoritarian practices, citing what he believes is growing interference in both electoral and judicial processes.

“We [call it] dictatorship because we have seen evidence of government interference in the electoral process, even in the judicial process in the country,” he said.

He added that decades of democratic struggle risk being reversed if institutions fail to act independently. He stressed the need for credible elections and an impartial electoral system.

Beyond electoral issues, Abubakar also raised concerns about national security. He questioned the government’s ability to address persistent violence and criminal activity despite available resources.

“It is quite ironic and surprising that Nigeria cannot mobilise its armed forces to counter these activities,” he said.

He alleged that insecurity may be allowed to persist as a means of intimidation, particularly affecting farmers and business owners.

Economic worries and unemployment rise

Turning to the economy, Abubakar criticised rising unemployment levels. He warned that widespread joblessness could contribute to increased criminal activity.

He called for stronger collaboration with the private sector, including incentives aimed at job creation.

He expressed confidence that voters would make decisive choices in the next general election cycle, stating that Nigerians would ultimately elect leaders capable of addressing the country’s challenges.

Atiku hires top US lobby firm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar has entered into a $1.2 million agreement with a United States lobbying firm in a move aimed at reshaping his public image and expanding his influence within American policy circles.

Documents filed with the US Department of Justice show that the Washington-based firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, will represent Atiku for a period of one year.

Source: Legit.ng