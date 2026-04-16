Atiku Abubakar has proposed a constitutional rotational presidency for equitable power-sharing in Nigeria

The former Vice President claims PDP is the only party with an official zoning arrangement

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant highlighted the disparity in presidential tenure between the South and the North

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said he will make rotational presidency a constitutional provision if elected in 2027.

Atiku stated that he supports the principle of zoning the presidency between the South and the North of the country.

He noted that a constitutional arrangement would provide a more equitable and stable framework for power rotation.

He argued that constitutional rotational presidency remains the most equitable approach to power-sharing in Nigeria.

As reported by TheCable, Atiku stated this on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, during an interview on Prime Time, a programme on Arise Television.

“If I am president, even if it is the only amendment I can make, I would move towards that.”

According to Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only political party that has a zoning arrangement in its constitution.

“The only political party that has zoning in its constitution is the PDP. The rest do not have it. If anything, all the other political parties are borrowing or learning from the PDP.”

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate stated that the South has occupied the office of the president longer than the North.

“The South has governed for 18 years and the North for 10, so who is in the deficit?” he asked.

The ADC presidential aspirant said he rejected opposing a proposal for rotational presidency by the late former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme during past constitutional debates.

“There was an argument between the late Alex Ekwueme and myself. He proposed a provision in the constitution for rotational presidency, and I opposed it.”

Atiku speaks on 2027 ADC presidential primary.

Recall that Atiku promoted consensus as the primary option for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential selection.

The Former Vice President said direct primaries will follow if the consensus approach fails among the ADC presidential aspirants.

The 2023 People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate emphasized that consensus is crucial for saving Nigeria's democracy.

Read more stories on Atiku Abubakar:

Atiku speaks on supporting Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku signalled his readiness to support a consensus candidate if within the African Democratic Congress coalition.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time, Atiku stressed that unity and consensus remain the coalition’s priority.

He confirmed he would step aside for any winner, including Peter Obi, if chosen by the coalition.

Source: Legit.ng