A medical student of the University of Ibadan (UI) has recalled the 5 things he did that helped him pass post-UTME

The individual mentioned one common mistake many candidates who apply to UI make, and advised them

He shared a screenshot of his post-UTME result in the video, which he shared on his social media page

A student of the University of Ibadan (UI) who scored 89 out of 100 in the post-UTME examination of the institution has mentioned things that helped him achieve that high score.

In the detailed video, he mentioned what he did before the exam that gave him an edge over several other candidates and helped him perform well.

Medical student of University of Ibadan lists 5 success tips for post-UTME candidates. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/dr.pepe08, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: TikTok

Post-UTME: University of Ibadan student shares tips

The young man known as @dr.pepe08 on TikTok mentioned that he is a medical student of the institution and shared a screenshot that shows his post-UTME score.

He said at the beginning of the video:

"I am Doctor Pepe, a medical student at the prestigious University of Ibadan."

"This is the first episode where I would be talking about how I was able to score 89/100 in my UI post-UTME. Before I start, I would be talking about some common misconceptions that people have about UI post-UTME—that it is the toughest post-UTME you can ever write."

"Actually, it is true for some people. If you don't have enough information about UI post-UTME, you might think it's hard, but if you have people you can ask questions, definitely you'll be able to perform very well."

After a series of explanations, he mentioned the things he did that helped him score 89/100 in the University of Ibadan post-UTME. The first thing he did was to understand how the post-UTME questions of the University of Ibadan are presented to students.

He said:

"The first thing I did was that I made sure I studied the way UI sets their questions, the topics that come out and the likes. The thing is that, in the space of 60 minutes, you're going to be attempting 25 questions per subject."

University of Ibadan student shares post-UTME experience

After a brief explanation of the first thing he did, he spoke about the second thing he did that helped him greatly, while also giving important advice to UI candidates.

"The second thing I did was that I made sure that I started preparing very early for the post-UTME, about 2 months before the exam."

"One advice for you is to make sure that you prepare very, very early so that you can familiarise yourself with things that are going to be coming out in your UI post-UTME."

University of Ibadan medical student shares 5 tips that helped him score 89/100 in post-UTME. Photo Source: TikTok/dr.pepe08

Source: TikTok

@dr.pepe08 explained in the YouTube video the third thing he did, which made the topics or questions he saw not very hard or difficult for him, and also mentioned a common mistake many UI candidates make.

"The third thing I did was that I made sure I studied relevant topics—topics that are definitely going to be coming out in the UI post-UTME."

"One mistake that most people make is that whenever they want to prepare for an exam like UI post-UTME, they just study any topics they get their hands on."

The fourth thing he said was that he studied a lot of past questions just weeks before his exam, and he mentioned the fifth thing as praying to God for success in his examination.

"The fourth thing I did was that I made sure that I used past questions. When it was just 2 weeks to my UI post-UTME, I started using past questions very, very well."

"Another factor that I put in place when I was preparing for my UI post-UTME was God. I really prayed a lot. I prayed."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady finally got admission into the University of Ibadan (UI) to study Nursing after 9 years of trying.

She wrote JAMB many times after finishing secondary school in 2017 and did not get admission at first. After many tries and different setbacks, she finally got her dream course at the University of Ibadan.

University of Ibadan student posts JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan offered admission to a brilliant boy to study Medicine and Surgery after he performed excellently in both his JAMB and post-UTME examinations.

The student shared his results online, revealing a total score of 335 in JAMB and 88 out of 100 in the University of Ibadan post-UTME, which helped him surpass the cut-off mark by seven points.

Source: Legit.ng