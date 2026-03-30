Isa Ashiru resigns from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 election due to internal conflicts

Former lawmaker joins the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following his departure from the PDP

The former federal lawmaker explains the reasons for his resignation from the PDP

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, has dumped the party ahead of the 2027 election.

Ashiru’s resignation was contained in a letter dated Friday, March 27, 2026.

He addressed the resignation letter to the ward chairman of Kudan Ward in Kudan local government area of the state.

The former lawmaker said he dumped the PDP after “careful reflection on the state of affairs within the party.”

He posted a copy of his resignation letter on his verified Facebook page on Monday, March 30, 2026.

“I write with a deep sense of humility to formally notify the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, effective from today, the 27th day of March, 2026.

“After careful reflection over the persistent internal leadership crisis, conflicts, rancour, and divisions within the party, it has become increasingly difficult for me to continue to participate actively as a member of the party.”

“This decision is personal and taken in good faith.”

In another post, Ashiru confirmed his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He poster of himself in the ADC logo on his Facebook page.

Ashiru served two terms in the Kaduna State House of Assembly before moving to the House of Representatives to represent the Makarfi/Kudan constituency.

He also holds the traditional title of Sarkin Bai Zazzau.

Source: Legit.ng