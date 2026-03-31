Former Kano State deputy governor and 2023 APC governorship candidate Nasiru Gawuna resigned from the party

Gawuna described his resignation as voluntary and personal in a letter to the APC chairman of Gawuna Ward

He expressed gratitude to the party while withholding details of his next political move

Kano, Kano state - A former deputy governor of Kano state and the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, has resigned from the party.

Legit.ng reports that the move signals a fresh twist in the state’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ex-Deputy Gov Resigns from APC Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Gawuna confirmed his departure in a resignation letter dated 29 March 2026 and addressed to the APC chairman of Gawuna Ward in Nassarawa Local Government Area.

“I hereby formally resign my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective March 29, 2026,” the letter read in part.

He described his decision as “voluntary and personal”, without providing further details about his reasons for leaving the ruling party, Daily Nigerian reported.

Former deputy governor expresses gratitude to APC

In the letter, the former deputy governor appreciated the APC for the platform and opportunities it provided during his time in the party.

Ex-Deputy Gov Resigns from APC Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

Gawuna, who contested the Kano governorship election under the APC in 2023, stopped short of revealing his next political move, leaving observers to speculate on his future alignment.

Political realignments intensify in Kano

His resignation comes at a time of increasing political manoeuvring in Kano State, where key figures are repositioning ahead of the next election cycle.

Sources close to Gawuna indicated that he is expected to meet with former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, at his Miller Road residence on Monday night, a development that may further shape emerging alliances in the state, Vanguard reported.

While no official confirmation has been given regarding the outcome of the anticipated meeting, political analysts say the move could signal a significant shift in Kano’s power dynamics in the lead-up to 2027.

APC chieftain Yakasai resigns

In another development, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu and the Kano state Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate in 2023, has officially left the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yakasai, a former aide to Abdullahi Ganduje, a one-time APC national chairman, announced on Monday, March 23, 2026, that he has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The new ADC member recently transmogrified into a government critic.

APC cautions against defection

Legit.ng previously reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged to manage the mass defectors from opposition parties joining its fold ahead of the 2027 general election.

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, gave a caution to the ruling APC while speaking on the possibility of the party exploding following the mass defection into the party ahead of the next cycle of elections.

There have been concerns that the wave of defection into the ruling party could cause disunity within the party and break the ruling party. However, Victor noted that the mass defection could lead to instability.

Source: Legit.ng