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Breaking: Another Federal Lawmaker Dumps PDP, Announces New Party
Politics

Breaking: Another Federal Lawmaker Dumps PDP, Announces New Party

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read
  • Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
  • Dasuki joins the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after his departure
  • He represents Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Following his resignation, the lawmaker has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

As reported by Daily Trust, Dasuki’s resignation letter was addressed to the PDP chairman, Dogon Daji/ Salah Ward, Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto State.

Dasuki represents Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency, Sokoto State, in the House of Representatives.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
PDPSokoto StateHouse of Representatives
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