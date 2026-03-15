Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Dasuki joins the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after his departure

He represents Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Following his resignation, the lawmaker has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

As reported by Daily Trust, Dasuki’s resignation letter was addressed to the PDP chairman, Dogon Daji/ Salah Ward, Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto State.

Dasuki represents Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency, Sokoto State, in the House of Representatives.

Source: Legit.ng