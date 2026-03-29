Legal expert Binzak Azeez has questioned ADC's potential as a major opposition party in the 2027 elections

This was as nine senators from various parties defected to ADC, reshaping Senate dynamics ahead of elections

However, Azeez emphasised that local and state elections could be influenced while downplaying defectors' impact on the presidential race

The possibility of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) becoming a major opposition party in the 2027 general election has been downplayed by Binzak Azeez, a legal practitioner.

Azeez's explanation suggested that inadequate national spread could affect the possibility of the ADC becoming a major threat in the 2027 presidential election, while noting that the party could have an impact at the local and state elections.

Lawyer downplays ADC chances in the 2027 presidential election Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Nine senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and several other political parties officially defected to the ADC. The move further altered the political composition of the Senate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

List of senators who joined ADC

The lawmakers disclosed their decisions in separate letters read during Thursday’s plenary, March 12, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Those who declared for the ADC include:

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto South). Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South). Senator Binos Yaroe (Adamawa South). Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central). Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North). Senator Lawal Adamu Usman (Kaduna Central). Senator Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (Nasarawa South). Senator Augustine Akobundu (Abia Central). Senator Ireti Kingibe (Federal Capital Territory).

Azeez speaks on ADC fate in 2027

Speaking on the defection in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Binzak Azeez, a legal practitioner, explained that the connection between the defecting senators would determine if they are liabilities or assets to the emerging opposition party.

He also noted that the defectors can only have impacts at the local and state levels while downplaying their chances of influencing the presidential election, considering the fact that some factors that are beyond their capacities would play out at the presidential election.

His statement reads:

"I actually don't have the full picture of the level of the connection between the defected lawmakers and their constituents. But I know as a fact that the majority of the lawmakers in the country are paper tigers. However, there are still a few lawmakers who are deeply rooted in the grassroots. These typical lawmakers can still play some limited roles in making a party stronger for a political contest at the national level.

"With respect to the lawmakers who have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), their level of connection to the grassroots prior to the defection would determine whether any of them is an asset or liability to the party.

"I must unequivocally state that, irrespective of the positive impacts of the defected lawmakers, they can only make a significant impact on the local/state elections. They have little role to play in the national election, particularly the presidential election, as there are factors which go beyond their capacity that influence the election."

Lawyer says ADC may have impacts on local and state elections Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng