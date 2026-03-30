2027 Election: APC Sent Strong Caution Over Mass Defection

The APC is faced with challenges in managing mass defections ahead of the 2027 elections

Political commentator, Olajumoke Victor, has warned about potential instability within the ruling party

Victor noted that defections driven by personal interests may lead to internal conflict in the APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged to manage the mass defectors from opposition parties joining its fold ahead of the 2027 general election.

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, gave a caution to the ruling APC while speaking on the possibility of the party exploding following the mass defection into the party ahead of the next cycle of elections.

APC told to manage mass defection properly Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

2027 election: The danger of mass defection

There have been concerns that the wave of defection into the ruling party could cause disunity within the party and break the ruling party. However, Victor noted that the mass defection could lead to instability.

Recently, nine senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and several other political parties officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The move further altered the political composition of the Senate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC was earlier adopted by the coalition movement, which was started by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, shortly after the 2023 general elections. Atiku had called on opposition leaders to come together under one umbrella and formed a movement to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On the other hand, President Tinubu and the APC have received hundreds of defectors from the PDP, Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and several others to strengthen their chances in the 2027 elections.

The ruling party, as of 2023, has 21 governors, but ten governors from the opposition parties have joined the ruling party and have vowed to support the second-term ambition of President Tinubu. Aside from the governors, the APC has received senators, House of Representatives members, former governors, ex-lawmakers and several political bigwigs.

Analyst speaks on mass defection to APC

Victor, in his reaction, while speaking with Legit.ng, explained that defection in Nigeria is not driven by ideology, but personal interest. He said:

"The wave of defections into and out of the APC reflects deeper political instability rather than strength. While gaining members from opposition parties may appear beneficial, it can also create internal tension, especially when interests clash.

"Political parties often face internal crises when too many factions compete for power and influence. If not properly managed, this could lead to division within the APC.

"That said, Nigerian politics is highly fluid. Defections are often driven by personal or strategic interests rather than ideology. So, while there is potential for internal conflict, it does not automatically mean the party will collapse it depends on how well its leadership manages competing interests.

Analyst warns of implosion in APC over mass defection Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng