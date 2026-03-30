Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has resigned from the NNPP, setting off fresh opposition talks ahead of the 2027 general elections

Opposition leaders reopened coalition discussions after reviewing how divided votes shaped the 2023 presidential outcome

The move repositioned Kano as a renewed battleground and strengthened the ADC’s profile as an opposition hub

Nigeria’s opposition politics shifted markedly on Monday, March 30, after former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso resigned from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, a step widely seen as clearing the path for his entry into the African Democratic Congress and a broader anti-incumbent coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The resignation has intensified talks around a unified opposition front involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, both already linked to the ADC.

Kwankwaso resigned from NNPP to align with Atiku and Obi under ADC. Photo: KwankwasoRabiu, PeterObi, AtikuAbubakar/FB

Source: Facebook

Political actors and analysts view the alignment as a direct challenge to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, Daily Trust reported.

Calculations behind a united front

Opposition figures have long argued that fragmentation cost them victory in 2023, when Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso ran on separate platforms.

Their combined votes exceeded that of the APC candidate, but the lack of a single banner proved decisive. The renewed cooperation is therefore driven by arithmetic as much as by politics.

The momentum also reflects growing concern over the steady migration of politicians to the APC. Several heavyweight states are now governed by the ruling party, fuelling anxieties about shrinking political space for alternatives.

Kwankwaso’s exit from the New Nigeria Peoples Party disrupts that trend in Kano, where his influence remains substantial despite shifting loyalties among local power brokers. His move has reopened competition in a state often pivotal to national outcomes.

Nigeria’s opposition recalibrates as Kwankwaso parts ways with the NNPP. Photo: FB/RabiuKwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Why Kwankwaso walked away

Announcing his decision, Kwankwaso said the prevailing climate required repositioning. “Considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effect change,” he said.

Party insiders concede his departure leaves the NNPP weakened nationally. Built largely around his personality and regional appeal, the party now faces questions about relevance without its most recognisable figure.

For Kwankwaso, the African Democratic Congress offers scale and flexibility. The party has attracted figures such as Rotimi Amaechi and Rauf Aregbesola, positioning itself as a clearing house for opposition interests.

ADC leaders insist no conditions were attached to Kwankwaso’s entry.

The party’s spokesperson said,

“The former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is joining the ADC without precondition. He’s coming in to contribute to building the party and supporting the work of the opposition. But ADC will provide a level playing ground for everyone.”

Analysts note that Kano remains central to Kwankwaso’s leverage. His near-million votes there in 2023 underline his grassroots reach. If that base follows him, the ADC gains a strong North-West foothold.

Labour Party mocks Obi’s defection speech

Legit.ng earlier reported that the LP leadership said it took notice of the defection of Obi and a few of his supporters to the ADC.

Obi's former party mocked the presidential hopeful's speech at the occasion, describing it as “lacklustre.”

In its statement, the LP 'wondered what new Obi intends to sell to Nigerians.'

Source: Legit.ng