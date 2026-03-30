The ADC has been urged to unite for the 2027 elections amidst significant political shifts

Recent defections have strengthened the ADC's Senate presence ahead of the upcoming polls

A political commentator, Olajumoke Victor, emphasised ideology and leadership for effective opposition against the ruling party

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been told to ensure the party approaches the 2027 general elections with a united front, considering that a number of political bigwigs cannot alone guarantee the party's success in the poll.

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political commentator, gave the warning to the opposition party while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng. He maintained that the one factor that could help the party to succeed in the 2027 general elections was to approach the poll in unity.

ADC told to maintain unity ahead of the 2027 elections Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Nine senators join ADC

Recently, nine senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and several other political parties officially defected to the ADC. The move further altered the political composition of the Senate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC was earlier adopted by the coalition movement, which was started by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, shortly after the 2023 general elections. Atiku had called on opposition leaders to come together under one umbrella and formed a movement to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On the other hand, President Tinubu and the APC have received hundreds of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and several others to strengthen their chances in the 2027 elections.

List of senators who joined ADC

The lawmakers, who recently joined the ADC, disclosed their decisions in separate letters read during Thursday’s plenary, March 12, by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Those who declared for the ADC include:

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto South). Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South). Senator Binos Yaroe (Adamawa South). Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central). Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North). Senator Lawal Adamu Usman (Kaduna Central). Senator Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (Nasarawa South). Senator Augustine Akobundu (Abia Central). Senator Ireti Kingibe (Federal Capital Territory).

Victor speaks on ADC fate

However, Victor emphasised the importance of unity in the party ahead of the election. He said:

"The movement of lawmakers into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) suggests that Nigeria’s political landscape is gradually shifting. This could strengthen the party, especially if it succeeds in building a united front with other opposition groups.

"However, numbers alone do not guarantee strength. A strong opposition requires clear ideology, credible leadership, and a national structure. While the ADC is gaining attention, it still needs to prove that it can effectively challenge the ruling party.

"In my view, if the party can harness public dissatisfaction, especially around economic hardship, it has the potential to become a serious contender in 2027.

Olajumoke Victor told ADC how to be strong opposition Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng