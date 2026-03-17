Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Peter Obi Visits Malami Day After His Release on Bail, Video Emerges
Politics

Peter Obi Visits Malami Day After His Release on Bail, Video Emerges

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visits former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to show support amid ongoing legal challenges
  • The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Malami, faces serious allegations, including terrorism financing and fraud charges
  • Details of the Obi-Malami meeting after the former AGF was released on bail remain undisclosed, raising public interest

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has visited former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to express support over his ongoing legal proceedings.

Obi’s visit comes 24 hours after Malami was released on bail by the FCT Federal High Court.

Peter Obi visits Malami during ongoing trial
Peter Obi visits Malami after he was released on bail. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard
Source: Twitter

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) disclosed this in a post shared via its X handle @ADCVangaurd_on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Read also

Kyari presents airport video alleging NDLEA cover for drug traffickers

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

“HE Peter Obi visits Abubakar Malami SAN to express support over his recent experiences with the EFCC, DSS, and subsequent court proceedings by the Federal High Court, FCT.”

Malami is currently facing two separate cases, including allegations of terrorism financing and illegal firearms possession, as well as an N8.7 billion fraud and money laundering case.

Details of the meeting, including the duration and discussions held, have not been made public. Some reports suggest that the meeting took place in Abuja.

Nigerians react as Peter Obi visits Malami

@adegboyegaola_

PO is building the bridges, connecting the dots, and crossing the ts.

@eddie_radio01

@PeterObi, if this is what you call politics, then you have lost your sanity. How could you do this abomination because of a party ticket?

@skybiTech

We like what PO is doing. I very simple man. Nigeria should pls give us this man as our president.

@queensomto

Welcome back. At the right time, restitution will be made.

Read also

ICPC vs El-Rufai: Date court will deliver final judgment over continuous detention of ex-gov announced

@otaunu2004

Just imagine .... Like Sowore said, this man na FRAUD

Peter Obi shows support for Malami after he was released on bail
Peter Obi expresses support for Malami after he was released on bail. Photo credit: @Onyeka_Marco
Source: Twitter

Fresh revelation over the alleged corruption of Malami emerges

Recall that Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, alleged that assets linked to Malami represented less than a quarter of misappropriated funds

Maina claimed senior officials of the Buhari administration, including the late President Muhammadu Buhari and former AGF Abubakar Malami, travelled to Abu Dhabi to pressure him to return to Nigeria

Malami was arraigned by the EFCC and granted bail as his trial continued.

Read more stories on Malami:

Read also

Eid-al-Fitr 2026: Excitement as APC governor approves early payment of March salaries

“What EFCC did to Malami’s investigation file"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) denied that there was a political motivation behind Malami's ongoing investigation.

The EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede, defended the agency and said it ensured professionalism in all cases, regardless of political affiliations.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Malami predates the current EFCC leadership, as many hope for a transparent probe.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Peter Obi
Hot:
Funny text messages Elizabeth rizzini Clan names Yeidep application Drew pritchard