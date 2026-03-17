Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visits former Attorney-General of the Federation , Abubakar Malami, to show support amid ongoing legal challenges

, The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Malami, faces serious allegations, including terrorism financing and fraud charges

Details of the Obi-Malami meeting after the former AGF was released on bail remain undisclosed, raising public interest

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has visited former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to express support over his ongoing legal proceedings.

Obi’s visit comes 24 hours after Malami was released on bail by the FCT Federal High Court.

Peter Obi visits Malami after he was released on bail. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Twitter

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) disclosed this in a post shared via its X handle @ADCVangaurd_on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

“HE Peter Obi visits Abubakar Malami SAN to express support over his recent experiences with the EFCC, DSS, and subsequent court proceedings by the Federal High Court, FCT.”

Malami is currently facing two separate cases, including allegations of terrorism financing and illegal firearms possession, as well as an N8.7 billion fraud and money laundering case.

Details of the meeting, including the duration and discussions held, have not been made public. Some reports suggest that the meeting took place in Abuja.

Nigerians react as Peter Obi visits Malami

@adegboyegaola_

PO is building the bridges, connecting the dots, and crossing the ts.

@eddie_radio01

@PeterObi, if this is what you call politics, then you have lost your sanity. How could you do this abomination because of a party ticket?

@skybiTech

We like what PO is doing. I very simple man. Nigeria should pls give us this man as our president.

@queensomto

Welcome back. At the right time, restitution will be made.

@otaunu2004

Just imagine .... Like Sowore said, this man na FRAUD

Peter Obi expresses support for Malami after he was released on bail. Photo credit: @Onyeka_Marco

Source: Twitter

Fresh revelation over the alleged corruption of Malami emerges

Recall that Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, alleged that assets linked to Malami represented less than a quarter of misappropriated funds

Maina claimed senior officials of the Buhari administration, including the late President Muhammadu Buhari and former AGF Abubakar Malami, travelled to Abu Dhabi to pressure him to return to Nigeria

Malami was arraigned by the EFCC and granted bail as his trial continued.

Read more stories on Malami:

“What EFCC did to Malami’s investigation file"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) denied that there was a political motivation behind Malami's ongoing investigation.

The EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede, defended the agency and said it ensured professionalism in all cases, regardless of political affiliations.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Malami predates the current EFCC leadership, as many hope for a transparent probe.

Source: Legit.ng