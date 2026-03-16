Okechukwu Akweke, Magistrate of the Abuja court has fixed a date for ruling after Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had filed an application seeking a 14-day extension of detention of Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai had remained in ICPC custody since February 18, 2026, over allegations linked to financial misconduct and communications involving Nuhu Ribadu

The ICPC had defended its actions, stating that it obtained a valid remand order, while El-Rufai had approached the Federal Capital Territory High Court to challenge what he described as unlawful detention

FCT, Abuja - A Magistrate Court in Abuja has scheduled Tuesday, March 17, to deliver its decision on an application filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Legit.ng reports that ICPC's new application is seeking an additional 14 days to continue detaining former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The court considers the ICPC’s application for a 14-day extension of detention for Nasir El-Rufai on March 17. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

The presiding magistrate, Okechukwu Akweke, fixed the date after hearing arguments on the commission’s request, in order to determine whether the application should be granted or dismissed.

Background to the detention

El-Rufai has been in ICPC custody since February 18, 2026, in connection with allegations relating to financial misconduct and claims concerning the unlawful interception of communications involving the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The anti-graft agency had earlier secured a 14-day remand order from a Magistrate Court in Bwari, Abuja, on February 19, 2026. That order lapsed on March 5, 2026.

Dispute over continued custody

Following the expiration of the remand order, members of El-Rufai’s legal team, alongside supporters and relatives, questioned the legality of his continued detention. They maintained that once the initial order expired, the commission was required either to obtain a fresh court directive or formally bring charges.

They argued that holding him without a valid order amounted to a breach of due process, Vanguard reported.

The former governor has also instituted a fundamental rights enforcement action at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, challenging what he described as an unlawful extension of his detention.

Listed as respondents in the case are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS), the ICPC and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

ICPC defends its position

In response to the allegations, the ICPC has denied any infringement of the former governor’s rights. The commission insisted that it obtained a valid remand order and maintained that such an order could be renewed where investigations were ongoing, Daily Trust reported.

The magistrate court hears the ICPC’s bid for a further 14-day detention order for Nasir El-Rufai and gives its decision on March 17. Photo credit: ICPC

Source: Twitter

The court’s ruling on March 17 is expected to clarify whether the agency will be granted additional time or whether the matter will proceed on a different legal footing.

ICPC denies El-Rufai bail move

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly been denied a bail application by the ICPC, as a media aide gave an updated development on the matter.

The legal team of the former governor was said to have applied for bail for the former governor, but the anti-graft agency reportedly did not respond to the letter.

The continued detainment of El-Rufai has continued to raise concerns among the legal team and the family of the former governor.

Source: Legit.ng