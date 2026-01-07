Justice Emeka Nwite has strongly warned lawyers in Abubakar Malami's case against seeking favours in court

The former attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and ex-minister of justice, wife, and son face serious money laundering charges of N8.7 billion

Bail was granted for the Malami family with strict conditions set by the Federal High Court on Wednesday, January 7

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on Wednesday, January 7, warned counsel in the trial of Abubakar Malami (SAN), former attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and two others to desist from approaching him for any favour.

According to a statement shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Justice Nwite cautioned that his purported leniency should not be taken for granted.

Drama in Abuja courtroom as Justice Emeka Nwite sternly warns Abubakar Malami’s lawyers during EFCC trial. Photos credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

EFCC's prosecution: Judge warns Malami’s lawyers

The prominent judge said:

“I want to admonish and warn counsels and litigants that they should know the type of court they are appearing before. All judges are not the same. Irrespective of my familiarity with you, when I am dealing with any case, do not approach me. The best you can do for your clients is to get the best lawyers in this country. The law cannot be bent as far as this court is concerned.

"So, I want to warn each and every litigant and lawyer appearing before this court that they should understand the way this court works. Please, to be forewarned is to be forearmed. Any attempt to tarnish my name will be resisted and dealt with. I warned, I warned, and I warned."

EFCC case: Malami granted bail

Legit.ng reports that the EFCC is prosecuting Malami alongside his wife, Bashir Asabe, and son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, for alleged money laundering offences amounting to N8,713,923,759. The defendants were charged with 16 counts bordering on conspiracy, procuring, disguising, concealing, and laundering the proceeds of alleged unlawful activities.

Abubakar Malami says EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede should step aside from his probe. Photos credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Earlier, the judge granted Malami, his wife, and son bail in the sum of N500,000,000 each, with two sureties in like sum, who shall depose to an affidavit of means. He set the bail conditions.

Malami is unhappy with his trial and has requested that EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, recuse himself from the investigation.

Justice Nwite has adjourned the case to Tuesday, February 17, 2026, for the continuation of the trial.

Read more on Abubakar Malami:

Tinubu denies directing EFCC probes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidency clarified that President Bola Tinubu does not issue directives to any anti-corruption agency on whom to investigate, arrest, or prosecute.

In a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, and obtained by Legit.ng, the presidency dismissed allegations of the “weaponisation” of the EFCC.

According to the presidency, the claims are mere distractions by 'politicians who are running out of campaign issues.'

Source: Legit.ng