The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to temporarily forfeit 57 properties linked to him to the Federal Government.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the trial court gave the interim forfeiture order after an ex parte motion was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and moved by Ekele Iheanacho (SAN), the anti-graft agency's counsel.

Over N200 billion worth of properties linked to Malami

This came days after reports indicated that the EFCC had discovered 41 properties linked to Malami, who served under the immediate past administration of late Muhammadu Buhari. The report indicated that the properties included hotels, residential buildings, schools, lands and a printing press, which are located in Kano, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The properties of the former minister in Kebbi state are valued at N162,195,950,000, while the ones in Kano state are estimated to be N16,011,800,000. His assets in the FCT are said to be worth N34,685,000,000.

The anti-graft agency has also filed a 16-count charge against the former minister and his son, Abdulaziz Malami. The suit borders on money laundering. Malami and his son are being accused of offences that contravened Sections 15, 18 and 21 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

Nigerians react as court speaks on Malami's properties

On its social media page, the EFCC shared the ruling of the court on the interim forfeiture and that has got Nigerians talking about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Ben Samuel wants Yahaya Bello's case to move like that of Malami:

"This development looks impressive, honestly. But I'm still confused, really, if he's facing charges over 8.7 billion, yet 57 properties valued at over ₦212 billion are now set for forfeiture. Wow. I hope Yahaya Bello's case moves just as fast as Malami's. What's the real difference between the two? And what if Malami decides to join the APC tomorrow? Yahaya Bello is already eyeing a Senate seat, but he should face the full consequences like anyone else."

Oluwafemi Patriot wrote:

"I’m happy this is happening. One day is coming when somebody will also order the forfeiture of Tinubu’s properties, Wike’s properties, and those of all their allies. No matter how long."

Comrade Uwem Jay called for their immediate sentencing:

"In climes where corruption is not a way of life, these monstrous and heartless criminals will be sentenced immediately. But instead, they have been granted bail. What other evidence are the @officialEFCC looking for?"

Uncle B commented:

"Malami was not at the news conference where PMB advised us to 'live within your means.' Please quickly do the same for Ngige and others alike."

Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has called on the current chairman of the EFCC to recuse himself from his investigation.

Malami gave the reason for demanding that the EFCC chairman step aside in his matter and called on the AGF and Minister of Justice to take action.

The former minister also claimed that he was being witch-hunted by the EFCC over his defection from the ruling APC to the ADC.

