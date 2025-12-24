Abubakar Malami is still being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) despite being reportedly granted bail by an Abuja High Court

The court reportedly granted the former attorney-general of the federation bail on December 23, 2025, but he has yet to be released from EFCC custody

A post by Malami, signed by his aide Mohammed Doka, protested the continued detention of the public figure who served as AGF during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Wednesday, December 24, accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of "brazen, contemptuous, and lawless conduct."

Legit.ng reports that the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja Judicial Division, on Tuesday, December 23, reportedly granted interim bail to Malami in a matter involving the EFCC.

The ruling was allegedly delivered by Justice Bello Kawu while presiding over Motion No: M/17220/2025.

According to the purported court order, the bail was granted on the same terms as those earlier considered by the EFCC, including the surrender of Malami’s international passport and the execution of bail bonds by two sureties.

'Malami still in EFCC detention'

But in a fresh statement signed by Mohammed Bello Doka, his special assistant on media, obtained by Legit.ng, Malami lamented that the EFCC is still holding him despite the court's alleged bail order. The statement was shared on the ex-minister's official Facebook page.

Malami said:

"Rather than comply with the authority of the court, the Commission refused to accept the court-backed letter, chased away the bailiff, and insisted on the continued detention of Mr. Malami in blatant defiance of the law.

"This conduct represents nothing short of institutional lawlessness. The EFCC, an agency created by statute and bound by the Constitution, has chosen to elevate itself above the courts, arrogating to itself powers it does not possess and treating binding judicial orders with open disdain."

Malami slams EFCC over detention

Per Vanguard, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain added:

"More troubling is the fact that, despite revoking bail and detaining Mr. Malami for over fourteen (14) days, the EFCC has failed, refused, or neglected to arraign him before any court of competent jurisdiction."

Malami, a governorship aspirant in the Kebbi state election 2027, condemned his prolonged detention without arraignment, describing it as illegal, unconstitutional, and oppressive, as well as a gross violation of his fundamental rights. He pointed out that a High Court order that permitted his detention for a maximum period of 14 days expires today, Wednesday, December 24.

