Abba Kyari presents video implicating NDLEA operatives in drug trafficking at airport hearings

Convicted traffickers claim NDLEA officials facilitated their drug operations at Enugu Airport

Trial adjourned to May as evidence raises serious questions about existing NDLEA practices

A Federal High Court in Abuja became the stage for a dramatic legal move on Tuesday, March 17, as suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari presented a video purportedly showing National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives facilitating drug trafficking activities at Nigerian airports.

Kyari faces trial alongside five other members of the Intelligence Response Team: ACP Sunday Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspectors Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu, and ASP John Umoru, who remains at large, Daily Trust reported.

All are standing charges bordering on drug-related offences.

Abba Kyari triumphs over asset charges against NDLEA. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

Source: Facebook

Convicted traffickers linked NDLEA to operations

A police witness from Force Headquarters, Inspector El-John Nwoke, told the court how officers arrested two drug convicts, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, at Enugu Airport in possession of 21.55 kilograms of cocaine.

Both men had previously pleaded guilty before the same court and were convicted and sentenced in 2022.

Led in evidence by defence counsel Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), Nwoke testified that the convicted traffickers disclosed they had operated under the protection of NDLEA officials for an extended period.

They claimed to have been cleared by agency operatives on the day of their arrest and expressed surprise when the police detained them.

Video recording captures trafficker's admission

The video, recorded by the police on January 20, 2022, runs for 27 minutes. In it, Ezenwanne stated: "I am aware it was cocaine" and "this is the second time I am carrying cocaine."

He further alleged that officials routinely waved them through without thorough searches, fully aware of what they were carrying.

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned proceedings to May 20 and 21.

Kyari presented a video showing NDLEA operatives implicating themselves. Photo: FB/NDLEA

Source: Twitter

Kyari was recently discharged and acquitted alongside his two brothers in a separate false asset declaration case.

Court delivers judgement on DCP Abba Kyari’s case

In a separate report, Legit.ng storied that Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police, had been discharged and acquitted of a 23-count charge of alleged non-declaration of assets filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Justice James Omotosho held that the prosecution failed to establish its case against Kyari and the other defendants.

The presiding judge gave the ruling at the federal high court in Abuja on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Kyari was charged alongside his two brothers, Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, during the judgement. The suspended DCP's brother was accused of swearing false affidavits to conceal the origin of some properties allegedly linked to the police officer.

Tinubu told to release Kyari convicted for drug deals

Recall that the Movement for the Emancipation of Nigeria (MEN) demanded the release of suspended police officer Abba Kyari

MEN said keeping Kyari in custody despite recent presidential pardons for convicted drug traffickers and other offenders undermines justice and fairness.

The group urged President Tinubu and Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi to discontinue Kyari’s trial.

Source: Legit.ng