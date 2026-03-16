Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has approved the immediate payment of March salaries, commencing Friday, March 13, 2026

Legit.ng undertstands that this is to ensure that state civil servants observe the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration with ease

Eid-al-Fitr, often referred to as the 'Festival of Breaking the Fast,' is a major religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Sokoto, Sokoto State - Ahmed Aliyu, governor of Sokoto, has approved the early payment of March salaries to enable civil servants in the state to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2026 with ease.

The information was contained in a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, the director-general (DG) of media and publicity, Government House, Sokoto.

Sokoto governor Ahmed Aliyu approves early payment of March salaries ahead of the Eid-al-Fitr 2026. Photo credit: Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto

Source: Facebook

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) government, the payment commenced on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Excitement was noticed among state workers in Sokoto.

Legit.ng gathered that in line with tradition, the payment covers workers in the Local Government Councils, State Civil Service, and Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), as well as pensioners across the state. Governor Aliyu urged civil servants to reciprocate this and other gestures by remaining dedicated and committed to their duties.

He said:

“We expect our civil servants to be punctual, hardworking, committed, and above all, sincere in the discharge of their responsibilities."

Furthermore, the Sokoto governor called on workers across the state to continue supporting the present administration in its efforts to deliver on its campaign promises under the Nine-Point Smart Innovative Agenda.

He also expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their continued support, prayers, and goodwill toward his administration.

When is Eid-al-Fitr 2026?

Sheikh Yunus Teliat, the grand chief Imam of Ogbomosoland in Oyo State, has explained that Eid-al-Fitr 2026 will be on either Thursday, March 19 or Friday, March 20.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday, March 14, and seen by Legit.ng, Teliat urged Nigerian Muslims to follow announcements from Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Teliat asked Muslims in Nigeria to listen only to the NSCIA leader.

Shawwal crescent update ahead of Eid 2026

Ahead of Eid-al-Fitr 2026, Umar Jubril Simwal, a prominent member of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), announced that the Shawwal 1447 crescent (new moon) will occur on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 2.23 am.

In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Simwal, an ally of Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said that the new moon conjunction “will take place after sunset on March 18,” when Ramadan fasting reaches 29 days.

Sharing predictive markers from Mohammad Odeh, the director of the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, Simwal stressed that searching for the new moon “is an act of ibadah (worship) and a means of earning reward.”

Muslim faithful observing the two raka'at supererogatory Eid prayers to celebrate the end of Ramadan at the Central Eid ground in Nigeria on June 28, 2023. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Kano governor approves early payment of salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano state, approved the early payment of March salaries to civil servants to enable them to celebrate the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr.

The acting head of service, Bilkisu Shehu Maimota, stated that the early payment “reflects the administration’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants and its appreciation of their dedication and contributions to the development of the state.”

Source: Legit.ng