Eid-al-Fitr 2026: Delight as APC-led Govt Approves Early Payment of March Salaries
- Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has approved the immediate payment of March salaries, commencing Friday, March 13, 2026
- Legit.ng undertstands that this is to ensure that state civil servants observe the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebration with ease
- Eid-al-Fitr, often referred to as the 'Festival of Breaking the Fast,' is a major religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Sokoto, Sokoto State - Ahmed Aliyu, governor of Sokoto, has approved the early payment of March salaries to enable civil servants in the state to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2026 with ease.
The information was contained in a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, the director-general (DG) of media and publicity, Government House, Sokoto.
According to the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) government, the payment commenced on Friday, March 13, 2026.
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Excitement was noticed among state workers in Sokoto.
Legit.ng gathered that in line with tradition, the payment covers workers in the Local Government Councils, State Civil Service, and Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), as well as pensioners across the state. Governor Aliyu urged civil servants to reciprocate this and other gestures by remaining dedicated and committed to their duties.
He said:
“We expect our civil servants to be punctual, hardworking, committed, and above all, sincere in the discharge of their responsibilities."
Furthermore, the Sokoto governor called on workers across the state to continue supporting the present administration in its efforts to deliver on its campaign promises under the Nine-Point Smart Innovative Agenda.
He also expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their continued support, prayers, and goodwill toward his administration.
When is Eid-al-Fitr 2026?
Sheikh Yunus Teliat, the grand chief Imam of Ogbomosoland in Oyo State, has explained that Eid-al-Fitr 2026 will be on either Thursday, March 19 or Friday, March 20.
In a video posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday, March 14, and seen by Legit.ng, Teliat urged Nigerian Muslims to follow announcements from Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).
Teliat asked Muslims in Nigeria to listen only to the NSCIA leader.
Shawwal crescent update ahead of Eid 2026
Ahead of Eid-al-Fitr 2026, Umar Jubril Simwal, a prominent member of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), announced that the Shawwal 1447 crescent (new moon) will occur on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 2.23 am.
In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Simwal, an ally of Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said that the new moon conjunction “will take place after sunset on March 18,” when Ramadan fasting reaches 29 days.
Sharing predictive markers from Mohammad Odeh, the director of the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, Simwal stressed that searching for the new moon “is an act of ibadah (worship) and a means of earning reward.”
Kano governor approves early payment of salary
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano state, approved the early payment of March salaries to civil servants to enable them to celebrate the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr.
The acting head of service, Bilkisu Shehu Maimota, stated that the early payment “reflects the administration’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants and its appreciation of their dedication and contributions to the development of the state.”
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.