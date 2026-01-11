“What I Did To Malami’s Investigation File": EFCC Chairman Finally Opens Up
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) denied is a political motivations behind Abubakar Malami's investigation amidst ongoing scrutiny
- Chairman Olukoyede emphasizes professionalism in handling all cases, regardless of political affiliations
- Investigation into Malami predates current EFCC leadership, ensuring thoroughness and objectivity
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada
FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the investigation of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is not politically-related.
The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said the anti-graft agency’s operations are not targeted at members of the opposition.
Olukoyede said the EFCC is handling cases irrespective of political parties.
He stated this during an interview on Sunday Politics, January 11, 2026.
Olukoyede disclosed that he edited Malami’s investigation file to ensure that the probe “carried out in a very professional and thorough manner.”
“So now I want to tell Nigerians that the investigation of this man predated me in office, and a lot of people don’t know that. Yes, I edited the investigation file. What I did was to ensure that the investigation was carried out in a very professional and thorough manner.”
Speaking further, he said:
“He has been under investigation for almost two and a half years. The file was opened not even under me. I inherited it, and for the past over two years I’ve been in office, we’ve been painstakingly carrying out the investigation, trying to establish some of these offenses and all of that.
“Not until I was convinced that we had a watertight case — and Nigerians are witnesses — so there’s nothing personal about it. I don’t understand the issue of persecution and all of that.”
Malami: Court issues warning to ex-AGF’s lawyers
Recall that Justice Emeka Nwite strongly warned lawyers in Malami's case against seeking favours in court.
The former attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and ex-minister of justice, wife, and son are facing money laundering charges of N8.7 billion.
The bail was granted for the Malami family with strict conditions set by the Federal High Court on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.
Court issues order on Malami's 57 properties
Legit.ng also reported that the Federal High Court orders Malami to forfeit 57 properties worth over ₦212 billion to the government.
The EFCC files charges against Malami and son for money laundering, amidst public reactions and controversies.
Properties linked to Malami include hotels, schools, and lands across various states, raising eyebrows nationally.
