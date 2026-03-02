Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Politics

Breaking: Atiku’s Son Resigns From His Position in APC-Controlled State, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
2 min read
  • Adamu Atiku Abubakar resigns as Commissioner for Works and Energy Development in Adamawa State
  • Former Vice President Atiku praises Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for support during Adamu's tenure
  • Adamu thanks Governor Fintiri for the opportunity to serve the people of Adamawa State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State - The first son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Adamu, has resigned his position as Commissioner for Works and Energy Development.

Atiku commended Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, for allowing him to serve the people of the state.

Adamu Abubakar resigns as Commissioner after 2 terms in Adamawa State
Adamu Abubakar thanks Governor Fintiri as he resigns from office. Photo credit: @AdamuAtikuA
Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Atiku made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 2, 2026, by his media aide, Abdulaziz Jauro.

He served two successful terms in office as commissioner for works.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamawa State, Alhaji Adamu Atiku Abubakar, has formally resigned from his position after serving two successful terms in office.

“In his resignation letter dated March 2, 2026, and signed by him, he expressed his profound gratitude to His Excellency, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Executive Governor of Adamawa State, for the rare privilege and confidence bestowed upon him to serve in such a strategic capacity.”

Source: Legit.ng

