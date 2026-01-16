Abba Atiku Abubakar has joined the APC, in a political alignment Barau Jibrin described as "courageous"

The deputy senate president hailed Abba for his decision to join the ruling party, saying it is ideologically driven

Already, Abba has renamed the political group, Atiku Haske Organisation, to Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his father's arch-rival

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president, has described the decision of Abba Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as "courageous and ideological."

Legit.ng reports that in a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, January 16, Jibrin stated that Abba "made this decision based on conviction, not because of who his father is, but because he believes in President Bola Tinubu's ideology and programmes for the country."

Barau Jibrin speaks on why Atiku’s son, Abba Abubakar, switched to APC, backing President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @barauijibrin

Barau explains Atiku's son’s defection

Ahead of the 2027 election, Abba was received into the ruling party on Thursday, January 15, in Abuja by Jibrin and Mustafa Salihu, national vice-chairman of the APC in the north-east. He resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abba also announced the renaming of his political group, originally established in 2022 as the Atiku Haske Organisation, to the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation. He directed all coordinators and members of his political structure to immediately join the APC and mobilise support for Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Reacting, Jibrin assured the former vice-president's son of maximum support within the APC.

Jibrin said:

"He has been following political developments of the country from the United States and was impressed by the administration’s reforms and outreach efforts, prompting him to return home and join the APC."

Some photos from the reception for Abba can be viewed below:

