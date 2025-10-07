A Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the temporary freezing of Mars Aviation Limited’s Fidelity Bank account over alleged money laundering linked to NNPCL

The EFCC obtained the order after presenting evidence suggesting that NNPCL made suspicious payments to the company for non-existent contracts

Reports indicated that Mars Aviation Limited was allegedly owned by Abdullahi Bashir-Haske, Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law, who was earlier declared wanted by the EFCC

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja directed the temporary freezing of an account in Fidelity Bank held by Mars Aviation Limited over allegations of money laundering involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Justice Musa Liman directed the order after an ex parte motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The motion, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1299/2025, was filed on 1 July 2025 and moved by Geraldine Ofulue, counsel for the EFCC.

Ofulue informed the court that the account was under investigation for alleged criminal misappropriation and money laundering, praying the court to freeze it pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Judge rules EFCC’s application has merit

In delivering his ruling, Justice Liman contended that the EFCC's application was warranted and granted the application.

The order, dated 22 September 2025, empowers the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, or any such authorised officer, to direct the managing director of Fidelity Bank to freeze the account.

According to court documents, account number 5250350283 (C03651082) belongs to Mars Aviation Limited.

EFCC links account to suspicious NNPCL transactions

In an affidavit supporting the motion, Abdulganiyu Olayide, an EFCC investigator, stated that his team was assigned to investigate the matter following intelligence reports that NNPCL made several suspicious payments to Mars Aviation for “purported contracts” that violated the Public Procurement Act.

Olayide said preliminary findings revealed that large sums were paid into the Fidelity Bank account in multiple instalments, allegedly for fictitious projects.

“The freezing of the account is necessary to preserve the funds and prevent further transactions while investigations continue,” he said.

Firm allegedly linked to Atiku’s son-in-law

Reports suggest that Mars Aviation Limited is allegedly owned by Abdullahi Bashir-Haske, the founder and Group Managing Director of AA&R Group, who is married to the daughter of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

In August 2025, the EFCC declared Haske wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Bashir Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, was also under investigation over alleged transfers of millions of dollars to the AA&R Investment Group account.

