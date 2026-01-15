Son of Atiku Abubakar, Abba Atiku Abubakar, resigns from PDP to join APC and support President Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Defection sparks mixed reactions from Nigerians, questioning loyalty and political strategy amidst family dynamics

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticizes Tinubu's administration after Supreme Court loss in the 2023 election

Abba Atiku Abubakar, the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in a bid to mobilise for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The younger Atiku was received into the APC by the Deputy Senate President , Barau Jibrin and the APC National Vice Chairman, North-East, Mustafa Salihu, in Abuja on Thursday, January 15.

Atiku Abubakar's son dumps PDP, joins APC, Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku's son renames group after Tinubu

According to the NTA, the former vice president's son also renamed his political group he had earlier founded to Heske Bola Tinubu Organisation. The group was set up in 2022 as Atiku Heske Organisation.

This is coming amid the preparations by politicians and just after his father dump the PDP and officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to actualise his presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku has been a major critic of President Tinubu since his emergence ahead of the 2023 general election. Atiku contested against Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. After his defeat in the poll, the former vice president challenged Tinubu's victory to the Supreme Court but lost over lack of evidence.

Since the outcome of the Supreme Cour ruling, the former vice president has been a major voice speaking against the administration and policies of the Tinubu's government.

Nigerians react as Atiku's son join Tinubu's camp

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the defection of Atiku's son to the Tinubu's camp. Below are some of their comments:

Elder Otunba wrote:

"Even Atiku son no believe in him papa I see people calling him mole. You guys don’t know what it means to support your father’s enemy It’s like Seyi Tinubu joining ADC, make it make sense abeg!"

Comrade Iba Monso criticised the former vice president:

"Hunger de real. Atiku that can’t unite his family that all his data boys think is the one that can unseat Tinubu. Peter Obi or nothing."

Atiku Abubakar's son joins the President Bola Tinubu's camp Photo Credit: @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

Prince Oluwakayode criticised NTA:

"Nigeria National Tv station turn to political slave, when was the last time you reported bandit, bokoharam killing Nigerians, shame on you."

Jeff Chukwumezie criticised the former vice president:

"How can anyone else believe in Atiku when his biological son doesn't trust him. A great weapon for APC to campaign with."

Menelik questioned the deputy Senate president's location to receive defectors:

"Why is Barau Jibrin fond of recieveing decampees in his office in Abuja? . He's about the only politician and NASS member who constantly does this."

See the video of the defection on X here:

Former senator dumps PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP has faced another major loss following the exit of former senator and diplomat, Abdallah Wali, from the party.

Wali's resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Sanyinna ward, Tambuwal LGA of Sokoto State.

The former senator resigned from the PDP amid the leadership struggle in the party involving Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde.

Source: Legit.ng