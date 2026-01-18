Abba Atiku has been expelled from the Atiku Haske Organisation for an inappropriate political support directive

Hon. Bakari underscores Abba's lack of authority in group political decisions

The group reaffirmed its commitment to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over Abba's APC defection

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The initiator and convener of the Atiku Haske Organisation, Hon. Mai Nagge Musa Bakari, said Abba Atiku was expelled from the group for directing all coordinators and members of his political structure to mobilise support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election.

Abba, one of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's sons, also directed members of the group to immediately join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Abba Atiku defected to the APC and declared support for Tinubu on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

But Hon. Bakari said Atiku’s son has no locus in deciding for the group, which party or candidate to support in the 2027 election.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and made available on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

He said the former Vice President’s son is not the Atiku Haske Organisation’s founder or originator.

According to the group, Abba lacks the authority to decide for the group.

Atiku's ally said Abba was merely invited to join the group, and he has never contributed a naira to the activities of the organisation.

“On the contrary, he is the one who is subject to our regulations, and evidently, he has fallen short of expectations by our standards, and has been expressly dismissed as a member.

“The Atiku Haske Organisation is not a party to, neither is it interested in joining Abba to defect to any other political party apart from the African Democratic Congress. We were formerly in the People's Democratic Party, and we resolved as an organisation to move en masse to the ADC.

“What Abba has done is contrary to our resolution, values, and principles, and he is hereby expelled from the organisation.”

The group challenged Abba to create his own organisation and desist from identifying himself as a member of our organisation.

Atiku's ally expels his son shortly after joining APC

Recall that Atiku Haske Organisation expelled Abba Atiku over alleged attempts to alter its political direction.

The group rejected Abba Atiku’s directive and declared it null, void, and dead on arrival.

The organisation dismissed defection claims and reaffirmed its alignment with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Why Atiku’s son dumped father for Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that Atiku'son joined the APC, in a political alignment Barau Jibrin described as "courageous".

The deputy senate president hailed Abba for his decision to join the ruling party, saying it is ideologically driven.

Already, Abba has renamed the political group, Atiku Haske Organisation, to Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his father's arch-rival.

Source: Legit.ng