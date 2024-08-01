Shehu Atiku Abubakar was spotted with some protesters in Lagos state on Thursday, August 1

The son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar took part in the economic hardship protest that began on Thursday across the federation in response to the rising cost of living

Photos of Shehu surfaced on social media X and Nigerians tackled him for not protesting against Bola Tinubu's government in his home state, Adamawa

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's son, Shehu Atiku Abubakar, joined the #EndBadGovernance protest in Lagos on Thursday, August 1.

Photos of Atiku's son with other prominent personalities who participated in the demonstration on Thursday, surfaced online.

Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stormed the streets on August 1 for a protest which may likely last for 10 days to #EndBadGovernance.

This time around, the citizens of the country had raised their voices to protest as a way of expressing their grievances against the economic reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government that has resulted into high cost of living, hunger, high levels of unemployment, and limited access to quality education as major concerns amongst others.

Legit.ng reports that the protest is mostly considered to be heavier in both Lagos and Abuja, with other states participating.

But on Thursday, Atiku's son joined a mammoth crowd at Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos State, Leadership reported.

Nigerians react as Atiku's son joins hunger protest in Lagos

Legit.ng captured some reactions on X.

@Focus_365 tweeted:

"I reality, the present state of affairs in the country affects all, including the "haves" in the society. A new Nigeria is possible."

@Albertdepo tweeted:

"Y he go Adamawa state go he protest dere."

@AbdulAzizHaruna tweeted:

"Because his father is an election loser."

@kunle_adesina tweeted:

"He should go to Adamawa for me to take him serious."

@OluwatounO tweeted:

"All dere children dey enjoy Lagos state."

@Uzo_hills tweeted:

"Have they asked him to go back to Adamawa?"

@a_adeyem1 tweeted:

"Someone whose dad sold public properties for 8yrs of Obasanjo government."

@WaterMan_Ng tweeted:

"Imagine it's Peter Obi son.....the comment section for dey burn with "go to Anambra and protest"...... But it is what it is."

