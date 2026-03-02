Former Delta State Deputy Governor Elue is Dead: "Deep Sadness"
- Former Delta State deputy governor Benjamin Sunday Elue has passed away aged 85 after a brief illness
- Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, among others, paid tribute to Elue's 'dedication and impact' on Delta State
- Elue's legacy as a humble leader and educator was remembered in heartfelt messages from political leaders
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.
Asaba, Delta State - Benjamin Sunday Elue, the former deputy governor of Delta State, has died aged 85.
This Day cited family sources as saying the elder statesman breathed his last on Saturday, February 28, 2026, following a brief illness.
Vanguard also noted the sad update.
Elue is best remembered for his tenure as the deputy governor of Delta State from 1999 to 2007.
He served two terms alongside former Governor James Ibori.
Benjamin Elue's profile
Born on June 6, 1940, in Anioma community of Obior, Aniocha North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State, Elue’s career spanned several decades and sectors. He began his professional journey as a dedicated teacher in both primary and secondary schools. He later transitioned into management consulting and private business ventures.
A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he remained a loyal party leader and a respected elder statesman long after he left office in 2007. Throughout his political career, Elue was frequently cited by colleagues and successors for his "uncommon humility" and unwavering loyalty.
Delta governor reacts to Elue's death
Meanwhile, Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta, has mourned the late Elue.
As reported by Leadership, Oborevwori described the deceased as a loyal patriot, a seasoned administrator and a committed party man whose contributions to the growth and stability of Delta State would remain indelible in the annals of its history.
While in office, the governor said Elue was known for his humility, dedication to duty and unwavering loyalty to the administration he served.
Oborevwori, in a condolence message issued by his chief press secretary (CPS), Festus Ahon, in Asaba, stated that the news of Elue’s death was received with shock and pain but with gratitude to God for a fulfilled life of service to the state and Nigeria.
Okowa sad over Elue's death
Similarly, Ifeanyi Okowa, a former governor of Delta State, sent his tributes.
Okowa posted across his official X and Facebook pages:
"I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our revered political leader, Chief Benjamin Sunday Elue, who served as Deputy Governor of Delta State from 1999 to 2007.
"Chief Elue was a renowned teacher, respected community leader, and astute politician whose lifestyle was worthy of emulation. His dedication to Delta’s growth and stability remains an enduring part of our shared history.
"On behalf of my family, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, the good people of Aniocha North, and Delta State at large. May God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all those he has left behind."
Elumelu mourns Benjamin Elue
In the same vein, Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, offered strength to the grieving family.
On Sunday, March 1, Elumelu shared a post on his verified X account featuring a photo of the late Elue.
"I am deeply in shock to hear the demise of my mentor, leader and father Sir Benjamin Elue the former deputy Governor of Delta State who was soft spoken, father to all, kind-hearted, and God-fearing leader.
"I pray God to give his family, my ward people, Aniocha North LGA people, the people of Delta North Senatorial District and the Government of Delta State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and may God grant him an eternal rest in peace. Amen."
