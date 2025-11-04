Comedian Seyi Law slammed Shehu Abubakar after he called President Tinubu a drug baron

Shehu, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, reacted to Trump’s viral “disgraced country” remark

Seyi Law reminded Shehu of his father’s past US money laundering allegations under Obasanjo’s regime

Comedian and actor, Seyi Law, has taken a swipe at Shehu Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, after he referred to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a “drug baron.”

Shehu made the controversial remark while responding to a trending post about former US President Donald Trump’s recent comments describing Nigeria as a “now disgraced country.”

Trump’s statement came while threatening possible US military intervention over alleged attacks on Christians in Nigeria, a claim that ignited intense online debate.

Seyi Law slams Atiku's son, Shehu Abubakar, after he called President Tinubu a drug baron. Photos: Shehu Abubakar, Seyi Law.

Source: Instagram

Shehu waded in with a post many saw as an attack on President Tinubu’s integrity.

He wrote:

“Why are some upset that Donald Trump called us disgraceful? When they announced a drug baron as our President, what do you call that? Prideful? I know it hurts our pride as a nation but we have to first look inwards and hold ourselves accountable before we accuse outsiders."

Seyi Law swiftly fired back in a fiery post on X.

The comedian, who has consistently supported Tinubu since the 2023 elections, accused Shehu of hypocrisy, reminding him of the long-standing money laundering allegations against his father.

Seyi Law posted:

“This is coming from someone whose father was called a thief by his principal and indicted as a money launderer in the US. Someone whose father deleted his handler’s tweet about the extrajudicial killing of Deborah. Na really wa.”

His response instantly became one of the most discussed posts of the night, with Nigerians taking sides between the outspoken comedian and Atiku’s son.

Read the post here:

Fans react to Seyi Law, Atiku's son's clash

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ajee_vibes:

"I understand your frustration but everything he said is nothing but the truth, your constant attacks on people speaking out is just shameful and ridiculous."

@suvie_writes

"@seyilaw1 is Nigeria a disgraced country or not? What do you call a country that runs to lick a** at the White House over threats of invasion instead of questioning why such a statement would be made? Is that not disgraceful enough? Are you not ashamed?"

@influencedbynon:

"Good thing you didn’t oppose his initial claim which means you know and you still support the administration"

@sparrowdex2

"@seyilaw1 this is coming from someone whose family is in London u see for this media space una no go get joy make una no stop the insecurity Dey play"

Seyi Law is a strong supporter of President Bola Tinubu. Photos: Seyi Law.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng