Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has reacted to the decision of his son, Abba Abubakar, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and endorsed the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Atiku, who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, said that the decision of his son to join the camp of his rival was "entirely personal". He added that the move of his son was "neither unusual nor alarming", especially during the intersection of family and politics.

Atiku describes himself as a democrat

In a social media post on Thursday, January 15, the former vice president described himself as a democratic who would not force his children to join his camp and that he would not force any Nigerian as well. His statement reads in part:

"As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians."

He added that his primary concern was the poor governance being demonstrated by the APC and the consequences of the ruling party's action, which are "severe economic and social hardships" it imposed on Nigerians.

He reiterated his commitment to work with like-minded Nigerians in restoring good governance and offering the country a reliable alternative that "brings relief, hope, and progress."

Nigerians react as Atiku comments

The former vice president's statement has got Nigerians talking. Below are some of their reactions:

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar praised the former vice president:

"H.E. Atiku Abubakar is a true democrat. He didn't even force his own children to join his party, unlike the other guy, who uses his power to force governors and senators to join his party!"

Daniel Reghal reacted to the development:

"So you're concern about the poor performance of the APC that has been deemed incompetent and corrupt, but have no issues with your son joining the same political party with the same leaders in charge? Interesting."

ToksAsherYoung condemned Atiku's statement:

"With all due respect, Sir, it shows that you have no control over your house or family, so how then are we supposed to trust that you will have control over the nation “if” you win? I really don’t care what you say, but this shows your son’s, and in turn, your poor decision-making."

Abrigo Efemena Anthony criticised the former vice president:

"Sir, you failed in this; you couldn't put your house in one party. You came to ADC alone, on Governor, no Senator, no honourable member of the house, etc. Obi came into ADC with all this. You want the tickets. Abba. Baba, respect your age."

