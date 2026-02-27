Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned the Customs DG and NCoS head of potential removal under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Upcoming challenges anticipated for the new IGP, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, amid political tensions ahead of the 2027 general elections

Known for issuing prophecies, Primate Ayodele delivers yet another warning to certain members of President Tinubu's cabinet

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has sent a notable warning message to Bashir Adeniyi, the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the controller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

In a statement on Friday, February 27, signed by his media aide Osho Oluwatosin and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele warned that both appointees of President Tinubu could be removed from office if they are not careful.

Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts the removal of two of President Bola Tinubu’s appointees, revealing their identities. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu's appointees

Primate Ayodele claimed that the Customs boss and NCos controller-general have been pencilled down for removal by President Bola Tinubu before the end of the current administration, while advising them to seek the face of God fervently to avoid it.

The cleric said:

“The Customs boss, Bashir Adewale and the controller-general of Nigerian Correctional Service need to be very watchful against removal from office. I see their names being penned down for replacement already, except they seek the face of God.

“They need to pray against a bad record that will see them out of office. They should take this seriously because if care is not taken, they will be removed before the end of the current administration.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele comments on the appointment of Tunji Disu as the new inspector-general of police and notes potential challenges ahead. Photo credit: @Big_Sinudo, @sepril23NG

Source: Twitter

Ayodele predicts ministers, IGP challenges

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that some ministers will not return if President Tinubu secures a second term in office.

Commenting on Tunji Disu’s appointment as the new inspector-general of police (IGP), Primate Ayodele said he is a good person but will face significant challenges.

His words:

“The new IGP has good plans, but he will be seriously challenged and fought, especially regarding the election. He needs to be careful and watch his back. Not everyone is happy with him. I see some plots against him.”

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies:

Primayte Ayodele tackles Adelabu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele denied allegations levelled against him by Bayo Adelabu, minister of power, regarding an alleged blackmail attempt.

Primate Ayodele denied ever attempting to extort the Oyo-born minister, explaining that he had only asked Adelabu to purchase the trumpets.

The preacher said he told Adelabu that securing the APC governorship ticket would be difficult, and that purchasing the musical instruments, not necessarily for his church, was advised as an appeal for divine mercy.

Source: Legit.ng