President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, recently called for the prosecution of Very Dark Man (VDM)

The presidency's call was due to a voice note played in the background of a video posted by Very Dark Man on his social media page

However, a fact-check on the video and voice note has revealed how someone picked VDM's video and inserted the voice of President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has called for the prosecution of social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Very Dark Man (VDM), following the circulation of an audio call of the president allegedly played by the activist in one of his videos.

However, the audio has been confirmed to be AI-generated, which was placed in Very Dark Man's video by someone on social media. The person had added the AI-generated voice note of President Tinubu and edited it with the activist's video.

The voice note of President Bola Tinubu played in VeryDarkMan's video was AI-generated Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to BBC Pidgin, VDM posted a video of himself on Instagram on Monday, May 25, 2026, where he was sitting a played a video of another social media influencer, King Mitchy, where she was referring to him and his necklace. After the King Mitchy video, VDM played that of President Tinubu, where he said Nigeria should not vote for him for a second term if he did not fix the country's electricity.

Before playing the video of Tinubu, VDM said: "You see dis next video wey I wan play, I go come know weda dem don cook your mind, una wey wan support Bola Tinubu."

How AI-generated voice note of Tinubu used

But the person picked a VDM video and added the AI-generated audio of President Tinubu to make it look like the activist was pushing the audio.

In the AI-generated audio, Tinubu reportedly said:

"Dem dey try comot me from dis position, dat no possible. Mind you, I go win dis election, I no care wetin dey happun, Nigeria deserve am becos wen I dey run as President, dem no want me, but now all of a sudden, dem want make I rescue dem from insecurity."

Presidency speaks on VeryDarkMan vs President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In the AI-generated voice note, the president also alleged to have said he called Peter Obi to step down for him, but the 2027 presidential hopeful declined. He was alleged to have said that he would make sure that the insecurity in the country affects the southeast more.

However, while reacting to the audio, the presidency said that Very Dark Man needs to face the weight of the law, while sharing the fake audio of President Tinubu on its social media page. He described the audio as a clear case of the abuse of the social media platform.

This is the video of the Very Dark Man shared by Bayo Onanuga on X here:

VeryDarkMan's lawyers deny involvement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the legal team of VeryDarkMan reacted after the Presidency called for action over a controversial audio allegedly linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawyers, Deji Adeyanju & Partners, described the recording as doctored and falsely connected to their client.

The legal team also maintained that a review of VeryDarkMan’s verified social media pages would show that he neither created nor circulated the audio while calling on security agencies to investigate those behind the recording.

Source: Legit.ng